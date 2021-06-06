Connect with us

Tesla Cybertruck On The Horizon For China

It looks like Tesla is preparing to sell the Cybertruck in China. Although, we don’t have a date yet for production or any information about this other than the fact that Tesla started accepting reservations last year for the Cybertruck in China, and now this new bit of information as well: Tesla China filed a trademark application in China for the Cybertruck. (Update: an earlier version of this article focused on potential production of a Made-in-China Cybertruck, but it has been revised to recognize that the news may just be about selling the US-built Cybertruck there.)

Drive Tesla Canada reported this and noted that it’s another clear step in preparation for Tesla to sell the Cybertruck in China. The filing was found and shared by @Ray4Tesla and was made on May 18, 2021. The article noted that a translation of shows the phonetic equivalent of Cybertruck literally translating to “racing truck” over there.

The article also pointed out that the unique futuristic design of the Tesla Cybertruck is what could make it a big hit in China, especially since the pickup truck market isn’t as big in China as it is here in the U.S.

The first step that Tesla took toward selling its Cybertruck in China was opening up reservations for it back in July of last year. This includes a refundable ¥1,000 deposit for all three variants available for order.

Last year, there were several homemade clones of the Cybertruck, including a Chinese one. The video below was shared on YouTube by “Jay in Shanghai.” According to the captions, the designer spent two months building the replica.

The designer described the shape as a very simple shape and made some modifications while not wanting to change it too much. One of the modifications is what he described as a Deltoid Muscle, or two humps. It’s similar to the Lamborghini’s style. He also added a front bar with a searchlight, and designed an inverted trapezoid as a tribute to the Lamborghini’s design language.

Hopefully this designer will apply to Tesla China and help design a Made-in China Cybertruck one day. It would be interesting to compare Made-in-China Cybertrucks with Made-in-Texas Cybertrucks if the former do indeed hit the market at some point.

