Portable Wind Turbine Charges Handheld Electronic Devices Off-Grid

Off-grid travelers and backyard campers, take a look at this useful product for small-scale wind generation. It could put low-cost wind generation into the hands of thousands of people. Along with your solar cooking gear, this could be a great power generation source to pack. It is also easily packable. I love solutions that are ideally utilitarian, and this is one. Remember, good travelers leave no tracks, and certainly not carbon footprints.

Folded length: 35 cm (13.8 in) Folded width: 10 cm (3.9 in) Blade diameter: 60 cm (23.6 in) Mount height: 91.4 cm (3 ft) Total weight: 3 lb (1.3 kg)

The Shine Turbine Wind Charger with patent-pending technology can collect 3 phones worth of power in as little as an hour. Shine points out, “97% of outdoor enthusiasts bring technology with them on trips, which enables them to extend outings by an average of 6 days per year.”

Shine’s patent-pending technology reportedly creates energy faster than any other portable renewable product!

Shine emailed, “We’re a startup based in Halifax, Nova Scotia who has built a portable wind turbine for individuals looking to charge their handheld electronic devices (phone, eReader, laptop, GPS, headlamps, etc.) off-grid. We’ll be launching in 2021.” Shine will be launching the Shine Turbine on Kickstarter on June 8th!

Here are some more details from the company:

Totally collapsible and contained: Mount and blades all collapse into housing.

“We are a team of outdoor lovers who are always seeking the next adventure. Our world-class expertise in wind turbine engineering, sustainable operations, and people-centric business practices enable us to deliver the best experience possible.

“Aurea upholds the highest standards of sustainable practices throughout our product development, supply chain, packaging, and distribution. For the places we love to explore, for those we care about, and for generations to come this is Aurea’s ongoing commitment.”

Specs:

1. Power rating: 40 Watts

2. Internal Battery: 5 V, 12,000 mAh

3. Connector: Regulated 5 V DC, 2 A

4. Cable: USB-A Male

5. LED indicator: Battery & Temperature

If you’re interested in learning more, head over to the Shine website.

All images courtesy of Shine/Aurea Technologies.