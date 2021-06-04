These 5 Plugin Vehicle Models Would Benefit Most From Proposed US EV Tax Credit Update (Chart)

As we reported recently, there’s a big cleantech bill moving through the US Congress that would revive, extend, and expand the zero-emission vehicle tax credit in various ways. Our friend Loren McDonald over at EVAdoption looked at the details model by model and has provided a table showing how much the max tax credit would be for each plugin vehicle on the US market if the bill gets enacted into law in exactly the way we last saw it.

Five plugin models — or, well, buyers of five plugin models — would benefit the most. Due to having a large enough battery, being manufactured in the USA, being “union built,” and having an MSRP below $80,000, these five plugin vehicles would qualify for the largest tax credit: Chevrolet Bolt EV, Chevrolet Bolt EUV, Cadillac LYRIQ, Ford F-150 Lightning, and Jeep Wrangler 4xe.

Another tier of 2 to 3 plugin hybrids are not far below those — the Ford Escape PHEV ($11,843), Lincoln Corsair PHEV ($11,843), and Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring ($11,534). Then there are 11 models that are in the $10,000 bracket.

Have a look at a chart of the models and their tax credits (below) if the Clean Energy for America Act goes into law. (Side note: it’s unlikely to go through as is, given the current state of things in Congress — 100% Republicans and two Democrats blocking basically everything, even stuff that has ~90% American support. However, it’s alive for now, so let’s see what happens.)