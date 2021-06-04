Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

These 5 Plugin Vehicle Models Would Benefit Most From Proposed US EV Tax Credit Update (Chart)

Published

As we reported recently, there’s a big cleantech bill moving through the US Congress that would revive, extend, and expand the zero-emission vehicle tax credit in various ways. Our friend Loren McDonald over at EVAdoption looked at the details model by model and has provided a table showing how much the max tax credit would be for each plugin vehicle on the US market if the bill gets enacted into law in exactly the way we last saw it.

Five plugin models — or, well, buyers of five plugin models — would benefit the most. Due to having a large enough battery, being manufactured in the USA, being “union built,” and having an MSRP below $80,000, these five plugin vehicles would qualify for the largest tax credit: Chevrolet Bolt EV, Chevrolet Bolt EUV, Cadillac LYRIQ, Ford F-150 Lightning, and Jeep Wrangler 4xe.

Another tier of 2 to 3 plugin hybrids are not far below those — the Ford Escape PHEV ($11,843), Lincoln Corsair PHEV ($11,843), and Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring ($11,534). Then there are 11 models that are in the $10,000 bracket.

Have a look at a chart of the models and their tax credits (below) if the Clean Energy for America Act goes into law. (Side note: it’s unlikely to go through as is, given the current state of things in Congress — 100% Republicans and two Democrats blocking basically everything, even stuff that has ~90% American support. However, it’s alive for now, so let’s see what happens.)

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

UK At 14.7% Plugin EV Share In May — Tesla And VW Most Popular Brands

The UK auto market saw plugin electric vehicles take 14.7% share in May 2021, the highest share seen so far this year. Tesla and...

20 hours ago

Cars

Louisiana On Verge Of Cutting EV Tax Credit Early, So We Hosted EV Awareness Day At The Louisiana State Capitol

Yesterday, I spent the day down at the Louisiana State Capitol advocating for electric vehicles and clean energy while my state’s lawmakers were having...

1 day ago

Cars

Sweden Continues Electric Vehicle Progress In May With 39.1% Plugin Vehicle Share

Sweden saw plugin electric vehicle market share reach 39.1% in May 2021, up from 21.5% in May 2020. With policy changes still in flux,...

2 days ago

Cars

Will Electric Cars Get Cheaper? Definitely!

Electric vehicles are reaching price parity with internal combustion engines, which is key in the world’s transition from burning fossil fuels.

3 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.