Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Photo by CleanTechnica

Climate Change

Big 3 Money Managers Indirectly Finance Oil Extraction From The Amazon

Published

The world’s three largest money managers hold at least $46 billion in debt and equity in 24 oil companies operating in the Amazon, according to a new report from Amazon Watch.

Those firms — BlackRock, Vanguard Group, and State Street — repackage these holdings into financial products in which their clients invest. This effectively enables them to evade scrutiny for “indirectly financing and enabling” industries responsible for Amazonian oil extraction and what the report describes as the firms’ complicity in “indigenous rights abuses, forest destruction, and climate chaos.”

All three firms say their hands are tied with regards to actually pulling their investments from carbon-intensive companies. All three firms also played a significant role in the election of three climate-conscious nominees to the ExxonMobil board of directors last week over the objections of management and have touted their ability to leverage major emitters in which they are invested to reduce their contribution to climate change.

“As long as the world’s largest investors choose to place profits over people by continuing to pour money into the fossil fuel industry in the Amazon, our entire planet is at risk,” Moira Birss, a climate and finance campaigner at Amazon Watch, said in a statement.

Source: E&E $

Article courtesy of Nexus Media.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Climate Change

Your State Treasurer Has A Lot Of Influence On Climate Action

Courtesy of Union Of Concerned Scientists. By Ortal Ullman, the senior outreach coordinator for the Climate & Energy program at the Union of Concerned Scientists....

4 days ago

Climate Change

ExxonMobil’s New Board Members Are Good News, But Aren’t Climate Activists

Outcomes from ExxonMobil will be slightly better because of this, and as they are one of the largest greenhouse gas producers in the world,...

May 27, 2021

Climate Change

A Bad Day At Black Rock For Big Oil!

The oil industry took three punches to the jaw on Wednesday, as courts and investors opposed their "go slow on climate change" approach.

May 27, 2021

Cars

Tesla Myth: “Tesla Is Losing Money Making Cars”

Around the end of April, Car and Driver reported that Tesla “continues to lose money making vehicles,” which is completely opposite of the truth....

May 3, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.