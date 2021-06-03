Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Methane emissions. Image from NASA, Scientific Visualization Studio.

Climate Change

Small Oil & Gas Producers Have Outsized Methane Emissions

Published

Many of the oil and gas industry’s top emitters of methane are small, little-known companies, a new analysis of US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) emissions data found.

The analysis, commissioned by Clean Air Task Force and Ceres, found that five of the ten biggest methane emitters were small producers, and overall, the 195 smallest producers were responsible for 22% of total emissions, despite only accounting for 9% of production.

These small producers have largely escaped the climate scrutiny placed on major oil and gas companies. The largest emitter, Hilcorp Energy, has reported almost 50% more methane emissions than Exxon Mobil despite pumping far less oil and gas, and had a leak rate nearly six times higher than the average of the top 30 producers.

One reason small producers, including Hilcorp Energy, emit so much is because they have purchased old, highly-polluting oil and gas assets from larger companies like BP and ConocoPhillips. The practice allows major fossil fuel companies to garner positive press by selling assets and cutting their personal carbon footprint, when in actuality those assets continue to pollute. “So nothing changed from the perspective of the climate, even though it certainly made ConocoPhillips look a lot better,” explained Andrew Logan, senior director of oil and gas at Ceres.

Sources: New York Times $, GizmodoMarketWatchWashington ExaminerE&E $

Article courtesy of Nexus Media.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

solar power BP USA green hydrogen solar power BP USA green hydrogen

Clean Power

With 9 New Gigawatts Of Solar Power, BP Smacks ExxonMobil Upside The Head (Again)

BP just cut a 9-gigawatt solar power deal, and many of those clean kilowatts will land right in ExxonMobil's backyard.

2 days ago

Climate Change

Would Louisiana Voters Care If Climate Change Wiped Out South Louisiana?

In an opinion piece for NOLA.com, Bob Marshall recently pointed out that climate change would wipe out south Louisiana and pondered as to whether...

5 days ago

Fossil Fuels

Congress’s Chance to Protect Our Coasts

Courtesy of NRDC. By Valerie Cleland, Lauren Kubiak Congress holds hearings this week on offshore drilling in both the House and the Senate. Offshore oil and...

May 13, 2021

Climate Change

Methane Cuts Possible, & Necessary

Aggressive action to slash methane pollution could slow global warming by as much as 30%, new research shows. The study, in press at the...

April 29, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.