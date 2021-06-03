Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image by Tom Fisk from Pexels

Boats

Denmark, Norway, & the United States to Lead Zero-Emission Shipping Mission

Published

The governments of Denmark, Norway, and the United States, along with the Global Maritime Forum and the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, today announced that they will lead a new Zero-Emission Shipping Mission as part of Mission Innovation. The Mission aims to accelerate international public-private collaboration to scale and deploy new green maritime solutions, setting international shipping on an ambitious zero-emission course. The Mission will also be supported by the governments of India, Morocco, the U.K., Singapore, France, Ghana, and South Korea.

“Through fearless technological innovation, ambitious clean energy deployment, and constructive international collaboration, we can build a net-zero carbon economy that creates millions of jobs and lifts our citizens into greater prosperity,” said Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Secretary of Energy.

Carrying 80-90% of global trade in a less carbon-intensive manner than other freight transport modes, international maritime shipping nonetheless represents about 2–3% of the world’s total annual greenhouse gas emissions. Without immediate and concerted efforts, emissions from the sector could increase between 50% and 250% by 2050.

The three main goals of the Zero-Emission Shipping Mission are:

  • Develop, demonstrate, and deploy zero-emission fuels, ships, and fuel infrastructure in a coordinated fashion along the full value chain.
  • By 2030, ships capable of running on hydrogen-based zero-emission fuels—such as green hydrogen, green ammonia, green methanol, and biofuels—make up at least 5% of the global deep-sea fleet measured by fuel consumption.
  • By 2030, at least 200 of these well-to-wake zero-emission fueled ships are in service and utilizing these fuels across their main deep sea shipping routes.

The Zero-Emission Shipping Mission is part of Mission Innovation, a global initiative of 24 countries and the European Commission working to accelerate clean energy innovation. The objective is to help move clean energy solutions from lab to market. Mission Innovation was announced at COP21 on November 30, 2015, as world leaders came together in Paris to commit to ambitious efforts to combat climate change.

Read more: MISSION STATEMENT FOR ZERO-EMISSION SHIPPING MISSION

Article courtesy of Energy.Gov.

Image courtesy of Tom Fisk from Pexels

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

solar power BP USA green hydrogen solar power BP USA green hydrogen

Clean Power

With 9 New Gigawatts Of Solar Power, BP Smacks ExxonMobil Upside The Head (Again)

BP just cut a 9-gigawatt solar power deal, and many of those clean kilowatts will land right in ExxonMobil's backyard.

1 day ago

Cars

Norway’s Plugin EV Transition Continues: 83.3% Share In May With Ford Mustang Mach-E Overall Bestseller

Norway, the leading country in the electric transport revolution, saw plugin electric vehicles take 83.3% share in May 2021, up from 65.6% in May...

1 day ago

Cars

Catching Up To China In The EV Race Will Require New Thinking

Originally posted on EVANNEX. by Charles Morris Auto industry analysts disagree about the timeline for the electrification of the world’s transport system, but there’s one...

3 days ago
green hydrogen renewable energy green hydrogen renewable energy

Clean Power

Biden’s FY22 Budget Includes Mysterious “Energy Earthshot” — To Keep Green Hydrogen R&D Going?

Energy Department researchers have been hammering away at green hydrogen for years, and all that hard work is about to pay off.

3 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.