Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Kudos diapers

Green Economy

Eco-Friendly, Cotton-Based Diaper Startup Kudos Raises $2.4 million

Published

The eco-friendly, cotton-based diaper startup Kudos has just raised $2.4 million in seed funding for the production of its innovative disposable yet sustainable diapers. The investors in the round include Precursor Ventures. SV Angel, Liquid 2 Ventures, Foundation Capital, PJC, and more.

Most disposable diapers are actually a big environmental problem. A child will use an average of 5,000 diapers before they are potty trained, and a whopping 95% of parents use disposable diapers. When you extrapolate these figures out, it adds up to a whole lot of diapers.

The most popular disposable diapers are notoriously full of chemicals and plastic. The vast majority of these diapers end up in landfills. Given that as humans we will continue to have children lest we want to go extinct, and it’s easy to see how this is a problem that does need a solution. Since its founding in 2019, Kudos has been working on a solution to parts of this problem, and it is claiming a victory with its new diapers.

What makes Kudos diapers different from mainstream disposable diapers is that they are the only disposable diapers that have 100% cotton coming into contact with the baby’s bum, whereas big brand diapers have a top sheet plastic layer that comes into contact with the baby’s bottom. Kudos claims that cotton is a more breathable, softer material that is hypoallergenic and as a result is much kinder to babies’ bums and helps to reduce conditions such as nappy rash and eczema.

Due to the development of this cotton layer, it’s the only diaper to have received the cotton natural seal from the non-profit organization Cotton Inc. Kudos also claim that the diapers use four times more plant-based materials in their production when compared to other mainstream disposable diapers. For example, the absorbent core of the diaper is made up from sustainably-sourced wood fluff pulp.

Kudos is entering a market space that is already pretty well catered to. The internet is littered with lists of the most eco-friendly disposable diapers, so it will have to compete against many other brands. Whether the use of cotton instead of plastic will be enough to sway consumers remains to be seen, but this investment round shows that there is confidence in its offering. Kudos is also banking on the bigger brands being unable to make a transition to use the same materials as it offers as it would require too much of an overhaul in their manufacturing processes.

Of course, there remains the bigger question of whether it is better for people to move away from disposable diapers entirely. However, reusable diapers are considerably more expensive and not suitable for all people and all occasions. For the immediate future, the Kudos diapers will offer consumers a more sustainable and bum-friendly option, which can only be a good thing.

Featured image courtesy Kudos

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:,
Written By

Jonny Tiernan is a Publisher and Editor-In-Chief based in Berlin. A regular contributor to The Beam and CleanTechnica, he primarily covers topics related to the impact of new technology on our carbon-free future, plus broader environmental issues. Jonny also publishes the Berlin cultural magazine LOLA as well as managing the creative production for Next Generation Living Magazine.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Green Economy

Closing The Loop For Baby Diapers

On average one baby uses about 4,500 diapers, with the result being about 500 kg of waste and 500 kg of CO2 created. The...

December 1, 2018

Clean Power

Can’t Reverse Climate Change? Think “Climate-Neutral” Instead.

“I don’t see how anything I do can make a difference. Climate change is one of the most terrifying events that may happen in...

April 24, 2016

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.