Tool to Estimate Greenhouse Gas Emissions for Electric & Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Published

The Beyond Tailpipe Emissions Calculator provides estimates of total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with driving an electric vehicle (EV) or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), including emissions from the production of electricity used to power the vehicle. To use the tool, you choose the make, model, and model year of the vehicle and enter the zip code where the vehicle will be charging. Zip code is required because emissions are dependent upon fuels used to generate the electricity, often referred to as the grid mix, which varies by location. The calculator shows the upstream GHG emissions in grams per mile for:

  • the specified zip code,
  • the average U.S. electricity grid mix, and
  • the upstream and tailpipe GHG emissions for an average new gasoline vehicle.

For PHEVs, results include both upstream and tailpipe emissions.

Results from the Beyond Tailpipe Emissions Calculator for an EV and a PHEV

Source: U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, FuelEconomy.Gov — Beyond Tailpipe Emissions Calculator, queried March 31, 2021.

View the supporting data for this Fact of the Week here.

Article courtesy of US Department of Energy.

Written By

The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

