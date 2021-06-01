Tool to Estimate Greenhouse Gas Emissions for Electric & Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

The Beyond Tailpipe Emissions Calculator provides estimates of total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with driving an electric vehicle (EV) or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), including emissions from the production of electricity used to power the vehicle. To use the tool, you choose the make, model, and model year of the vehicle and enter the zip code where the vehicle will be charging. Zip code is required because emissions are dependent upon fuels used to generate the electricity, often referred to as the grid mix, which varies by location. The calculator shows the upstream GHG emissions in grams per mile for:

the specified zip code,

the average U.S. electricity grid mix, and

the upstream and tailpipe GHG emissions for an average new gasoline vehicle.

For PHEVs, results include both upstream and tailpipe emissions.

Source: U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, FuelEconomy.Gov — Beyond Tailpipe Emissions Calculator, queried March 31, 2021.

Article courtesy of US Department of Energy.