Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Miami. Photo by Carolyn Fortuna.

Climate Change

37% Of Global Heat Deaths Caused By Climate Change

Published

Climate change causes more than one-third of global heat-related deaths each year, new research published Monday in Nature Climate Change finds. Seventy scientists assessed heat deaths in 732 cities from 1991 to 2018 and found 37% of deaths world-wide were directly attributable to climate change. In total they found an average of 9,700 deaths a year, just from the selected cities, could be blamed on human-caused heating. In the 200 US cities studied, the average was 1,100 deaths annually, about 35% due to climate change, while Hawaii had the highest proportion of climate-attributable deaths at 82%. “These are deaths related to heat that actually can be prevented. It is something we directly cause,” Ana Vicedo-Cabrera, an epidemiologist at the Institute of Social and Preventive Medicine at the University of Bern in Switzerland, told the AP.

Climate change harming health now

“People continue to ask for proof that climate change is already affecting our health. This attribution study directly answers that question using state-of-the-science epidemiological methods, and the amount of data the authors have amassed for analysis is impressive,” Dr. Jonathan Patz, director of the Global Health Institute at the University of Wisconsin, who was not involved in the study, told the AP. The study applied models used to calculate the number of deaths caused by climate change in an individual heatwave, and is the first to apply that methodology to hundreds of locations across decades — enabling the scientists to draw broader conclusions.

“It is a thoughtful, insightful, clever approach to try to understand how climate change is altering heat-related mortality,” Kristie L. Ebi, a professor in the Center for Health and the Global Environment at the University of Washington who was not involved in the study, told the New York Times.

The study’s findings were published as Thomson Reuters reported “heat shocks” driven by climate change are threatening Bangladeshi food supplies, cities around the world are naming “heat officers” to address the dangers posed by climate change, and the British Met Office warned heat will kill thousands in the U.K.

Sources: Study: APAP (es), New York Times $, Bloomberg $; Bangladesh: Thomson Reuters Foundation; Cities: Thomson Reuters Foundation; UK: The Guardian; (Climate Signals background: Extreme heat and heatwaves

Article courtesy of Nexus Media.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Climate Change

Climate Drought Is Like Covering Land In Gasoline Ahead Of Fire Season — California At Risk

At the opening of the 2020 wildfire season, 3% of California was in extreme or exceptional drought and more than 4% burned. This year, more...

May 25, 2021

Climate Change

Zombie Fires Fuel & Are Fueled By Climate Change

As if drought, flooding, extreme hurricanes, and deadly heat waves weren’t enough, climate change could make zombie forest fires more common, scientists say. Research published Wednesday in Nature found zombie fires — wildfires in...

May 20, 2021
daily max heat index daily max heat index

Climate Change

Blackouts + Heat Waves = Health Disaster

Millions of Americas are at risk of serious health issues if heat waves and power outages occur at the same time -- something that...

May 5, 2021

Clean Power

3 Winners Claim Top Honors at 2021 Marine Energy Collegiate Competition

Participants Gained Blue Economy Connections and Real-World Experience in the NREL-Managed Competition

April 30, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.