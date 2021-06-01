2021 CleanTechnica Car of the Year — Last Chance to Vote

I will soon be closing the voting for the 2021 CleanTechnica Car of the Year award. If you would like to vote but haven’t yet, go here and vote.

Below is a reminder of who the contenders are, some core specs, and the guidelines for voting on the 2021 CleanTechnica Car of the Year (which do go a bit beyond just voting for your favorite vehicle).

The 2021 finalists are:

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Volkswagen ID.4

Rivian R1T

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Some core specs regarding these vehicles are here:

MSRP: $43,000–60,000

Range: 230–305 miles (370–490 km)

Acceleration: 3.8–6.1 seconds from 0–60 mph

MSRP: $67,500–70,000

Range: 300+ miles (483+ km)

Special talking point: Very off-road ready

MSRP: $40,000

Range: 250 miles (402 km)

Special talking point: Widely available and potentially high production volumes

MSRP: $54,000

Range: 208 miles (335 km)

Acceleration: 4.7 seconds from 0–60 mph

For much more detail, you can click through to the companies’ vehicle pages (linked on the names of the models above).

And here are the things one is supposed to consider when voting on a vehicle:

There are many factors we consider with these awards, but the prime factor is trying to determine which vehicle will have the greatest long-term positive impact on the world.

So, basically, the idea is to look at the features, performance, range, style, size, and — of course — price. Looking at the overall package, how many sales do you think the model will get in the coming years? How much do you think each model will inspire people to go electric or shape the market? How much do you think each model accelerates the rEVolution?

Ready now? Go vote!