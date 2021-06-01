Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

2021 CleanTechnica Car of the Year — Last Chance to Vote

Published

I will soon be closing the voting for the 2021 CleanTechnica Car of the Year award. If you would like to vote but haven’t yet, go here and vote.

Below is a reminder of who the contenders are, some core specs, and the guidelines for voting on the 2021 CleanTechnica Car of the Year (which do go a bit beyond just voting for your favorite vehicle).

The 2021 finalists are:

  • Volvo XC40 Recharge
  • Volkswagen ID.4
  • Rivian R1T
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E

Some core specs regarding these vehicles are here:

Ford Mustang Mach-E

  • MSRP: $43,000–60,000
  • Range: 230–305 miles (370–490 km)
  • Acceleration: 3.8–6.1 seconds from 0–60 mph

Rivian R1T

  • MSRP: $67,500–70,000
  • Range: 300+ miles (483+ km)
  • Special talking point: Very off-road ready

Volkswagen ID.4

  • MSRP: $40,000
  • Range: 250 miles (402 km)
  • Special talking point: Widely available and potentially high production volumes

Volvo XC40 Recharge

  • MSRP: $54,000
  • Range: 208 miles (335 km)
  • Acceleration: 4.7 seconds from 0–60 mph

For much more detail, you can click through to the companies’ vehicle pages (linked on the names of the models above).

And here are the things one is supposed to consider when voting on a vehicle:

There are many factors we consider with these awards, but the prime factor is trying to determine which vehicle will have the greatest long-term positive impact on the world.

So, basically, the idea is to look at the features, performance, range, style, size, and — of course — price. Looking at the overall package, how many sales do you think the model will get in the coming years? How much do you think each model will inspire people to go electric or shape the market? How much do you think each model accelerates the rEVolution?

Ready now? Go vote!

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

How Many Ford F-150 Lightnings & Mustang Mach-Es Will Ford Build?

We have been enthusiastically writing about the Ford F-150 Lightning since it came out, and the Mustang Mach-E is one of our 2021 CleanTechnica...

12 hours ago

Cars

Catching Up To China In The EV Race Will Require New Thinking

Originally posted on EVANNEX. by Charles Morris Auto industry analysts disagree about the timeline for the electrification of the world’s transport system, but there’s one...

13 hours ago

Clean Power

We Don’t Need New Miracle Technologies To Reduce Emissions — We Need Action Now

Originally posted on EVANNEX. by Charles Morris We know what we need to do to cut carbon emissions and clean up the air we breathe —...

2 days ago

Autonomous Vehicles

Volkswagen Teams Up With A Town To Improve Computer Vision

When we think of cars and computer vision, the obvious applications are all on the car. Lane sensing, obstacle sensing, and seeing other cars...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.