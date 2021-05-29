Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Fossil Fuels

NRDC, 50+ Orgs Send Clear Message: It’s Time for FERC Reform

Published

Courtesy of NRDC.
By Gillian Giannetti 

NRDC, the Sustainable FERC Project, and more than 50 other organizations sent a clear message on May 26th to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission: FERC must reform how it reviews applications for new gas pipeline infrastructure.

FERC has been reviewing its 22-year-old Certificate Policy Statement — its guiding document on how it reviews new gas pipeline applications — for three years. In July 2018, NRDC led another large coalition that called on FERC to: determine pipeline need through an “all relevant factors” approach; restrict eminent domain and recognize FERC’s important role in protecting landowners; fully evaluate climate pollution and other environmental factors; and ensure meaningful opportunities for public participation. The docket (PL18-1) has sat largely dormant ever since.

There’s a huge need for change. FERC has greenlighted more than 1,000 pipeline and LNG projects since 1999 while rejecting only a handful. Now groups like the International Energy Agency are saying nations need to halt new approvals for fossil fuel infrastructure.

FERC has made some important progress on gas pipeline reviews this year. It is developing an Office of Public Participation and, in March, it started to assess the significance of a gas pipeline project’s climate impacts.

But even the agency recognizes that more work needs to be done. That’s why, in February, FERC announced that it wanted a second round of comments on its gas policy. FERC laid out 25 new questions in this round. Eleven of those 25 questions addressed how FERC should continue to improve its climate reviews, and eight related to how FERC has approached environmental justice. (Chairman Rich Glick has stated that he considers environmental justice issues to be a top priority.)

The NRDC-led coalition comments, totaling 107 pages, outline a detailed, measured and achievable roadmap for FERC as it works to improve its review process. The comments highlight numerous strategies for FERC to employ to ensure that a project’s full climate impacts are quantified and considered as part of FERC’s public interest assessment. Additionally, the comments call on FERC to implement necessary changes in how it conducts its outreach with affected communities, particularly environmental justice communities. These include:

  • Developing (and making available in a variety of languages) one-pagers that explain the review process, how to participate in FERC cases, and how to appeal a FERC decision, in easy-to-understand language;
  • Simplifying the comment process by providing an email option (currently all FERC comments must either be mailed or submitted through a cumbersome e-Filing system) and extending the comment deadline beyond 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time; and
  • Embedding Commission staff in communities along a proposed project, or engaging in regular, well-publicized FERC site visits, to ensure robust community engagement and to help identify environmental justice concerns early in the process.

As in 2018, the over 50 organizations that joined NRDC today have sent a clear message: reform is needed — now. We hope that FERC is listening.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

NRDC is the nation's most effective environmental action group, combining the grassroots power of 1.3 million members and online activists with the courtroom clout and expertise of more than 350 lawyers, scientists, and other professionals.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Clean Power

Biden Budget — Chance to Stop Paying Fossil Fuel Industry

Courtesy of NRDC. By Sujatha Bergen & Susan Casey-Lefkowitz  President Biden is set to release his first detailed budget proposal. This blueprint for government spending is an...

2 days ago

Fossil Fuels

Gas Stations Dry As Pipeline Shutdown Drives Panic, Chaos

Long lines of drivers waited at gas stations across the South yesterday — except for the stations that had already run out of gas...

May 12, 2021

Clean Power

How FERC Transmission Reform Can End the Delay of a Cleaner Future

Courtesy of Union Of Concerned Scientists. By Michael Jacobs, Senior energy analyst Transmission is to electricity what roads and highways are to cars and trucks....

May 7, 2021

Cars

California Develops Proposal to Achieve Clean Vehicle Future

Originally published on the NRDC Expert Blog. By Simon Mui  With transportation now the largest source of carbon pollution in the U.S., the state that...

May 7, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.