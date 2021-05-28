Rivian Deliveries Begin In July, Test Drives In August, Equipment Upgrades & Changes

Rivian sent out a whole lot of news today.

The company just announced that it is all set for deliveries to begin in July, and that all Launch Edition preorders will be in customers’ driveways by next summer. It also announced that some equipment that was previously an upgrade will now come standard, and customers can save money by ditching some of the upgrades that they don’t need.

Deliveries Starting!

“This week, our Guides begin sending email introductions to R1T Launch Edition preorder holders. We’re so excited to start meeting you.” the company’s blog post said. “This introduction email will include your Guide’s direct contact information and an invitation to set up a phone call to discuss your configuration and share your estimated delivery timing.”

People who put in the first orders for a Launch Edition are going to start getting delivery details in July, when the first deliveries will occur. Even the last people to put in a Launch Edition order, either for the R1T or R1S, should get an e-mail by the end of November that gives them the exact delivery timing.

Rivian recommends that anyone who put in a preorder should log in on the Rivian website and double check their order details. The company recommends reviewing and confirming your order, and it also recommends making sure your address is current. The address should be the one you intend to use when you register your vehicle with the DMV (or whatever they call it in your state) so that the Guides can get everything right for you.

Test Drives Start In August

“We’re kicking off our drive program in August — we can’t wait for you to get behind the wheel to experience the performance and handling of driving a Rivian. The first cities we’ll visit include Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Detroit and Seattle, with more announced soon,” the company said in a blog post.

There will be two ways to get behind the wheel of an R1T or R1S. At-home drives will be available for Rivian to bring the vehicle out to you, and give you some wheel time. You can either self-guide your way into familiarity with the vehicle, or opt for a Rivian team member to give you an in-depth walkaround of the vehicle. While COVID-19 is fading into the history books, it seems that people still appreciate many of the new services that came about during the pandemic, and it’s good to see Rivian still offering the kind of privacy some have become accustomed to.

Rivian will also be holding tour events in late summer and fall. These in-person events will have not only vehicles to see and test drive, but opportunities to meet members of the Rivian team and fellow Rivian fans/reservation holders. At these events, you’ll get to see paint, interior, and other vehicle options in-person to see what works best for you. They’ll also be giving demos, show how charging works, and explain what to expect in the ordering process.

Demand will probably outstrip availability at these events, and when that happens, reservation holders will get first dibs. They want to show a Rivian to everyone as soon as they can, though. People signed up for Rivian updates (including reservation holders) will get more details as these events get closer.

Rivian Is Doing Some Free Upgrades, Offering Ways To Save

First, the company made the off-road package optional. Many customers wanted the off-road package for their extreme adventures, so Rivian started by including it as standard. Apparently some customers didn’t want to pay extra for that when they intend to mostly stick to pavement, so Rivian decided to make the off-road upgrades optional.

People who want the off-road package can still get the package at the same price, and people who want to remove the package can save $2,000 by removing it. People who ordered one and want it need to log in and select the off-road package to make sure they get it.

Another cool thing is that every Rivian now will come standard with an on-board air compressor. This was previously available only as part of the off-road package.

“After hearing from preorder holders about how you plan to use this feature — filling up everything from bike tires to those giant inflatable ducks — we realized an air compressor isn’t just required equipment for extreme off-roaders, but for everyday adventurers as well,” Rivian said in a blog post.

So, fear not, owners of big rubber ducks. Rivian has you covered! (more after this silly video)

Did you order the Camp Kitchen with your Rivian? There’s a cool little surprise for you there, too. Rivian is upgrading everyone’s order to include the Snow Peak kitchen set. The 30-piece, ultralight, durable set nests perfectly into the Camp Kitchen with custom inserts for pots, pans, plates, silverware, cups, and cooking utensils for up to four people. This will only be included for a limited time, so be sure to get your order in if that’s a big deal for you.

Other Rivian Adventure Gear is also now in the vehicle configuration tool. You can now add cargo crossbars, so that you can add more things on top of the bed if space is an issue. People with larger bikes, kayaks, and surfboards can appreciate this. The company is also offering a rooftop tent to fit on the bars. A big bin that fits in the gear tunnel (called the Gear Tunnel Shuttle) is another option. Finally, Rivian is offering a wall charger for the trucks.

Most of these options can be rolled into the original order, which means they get rolled into any financing you’re using to purchase the vehicle. That makes including some adventure gear with your truck or SUV a lot easier.

One thing that really impresses me about these announcements is how responsive to customers Rivian is being. Many automakers will make what they make (decision by focus group, usually) and don’t give you a lot of say. Instead, Rivian is giving people a lot more say in how the product comes. That the company is reaching out with events also shows that it wants people to be happy with the final product and not get anything unexpected when it gets dropped in your driveway.

