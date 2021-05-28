Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
BLM protests in NYC in June 2020, by CleanTechnica.

Climate Change

Lack Of Black Climate Scientists Causes Suboptimal Outcomes

Published

The dearth of Black researchers in the geosciences, which includes climatology, not only creates an exclusionary environment that isolates Black people within the field, but leads to inferior outcomes, Bloomberg reports. The self-perpetuating cycle of racial and socioeconomic exclusivity means those at the top of climate science academia have limited interactions with Black and other people of color.

This not only “concentrates a culture, it concentrates a view, and it amplifies a segregated community of climate scientists,” Vernon Morris, a founding director of NOAA’s Center for Atmospheric Sciences and Meteorology and a founding director of the atmospheric sciences program at Howard University, told Bloomberg.

This segregation limits the perspective of individual scientists and of the field as a whole, and is part of why critical research has largely failed to address concerns of the larger population, and thus leaves millions of people — like those unable to evacuate ahead of a hurricane — out of policy considerations based on that science. “It’s that level of subtlety that we don’t want to call racism, but it’s the same,” Morris said. “It’s the same substance that decisions are made on that exclude people of color.”

Source: Bloomberg $

Originally published by Nexus Media.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Climate Change

Climate Denialism Has No Place at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Courtesy of Union Of Concerned Scientists. By Ben Santer, John D., and Catherine T. MacArthur Fellow, UCS Science Network Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) has...

3 days ago

Climate Change

President Joe Biden Orders Agencies To ID & Mitigate Climate Risks

President Biden on Thursday ordered agencies across the federal government to prepare for risks to the American economy posed by climate change. The harms inflicted...

5 days ago

Research

NOAA Predicts Another Active Atlantic Hurricane Season

Courtesy of the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season. Forecasters predict a 60%...

6 days ago

Climate Change

Flooding From Climate Change Caused $8 Billion In Superstorm Sandy Damage

Human-caused climate change was responsible for $8 billion of the damage inflicted by Superstorm Sandy in 2012, new research published Tuesday in Nature found. The additional...

May 20, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.