Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
GEEBEE at a worksite. Photo courtesy of GEEBEE

Clean Transport

The GEEBEE — An Electric Scooter Aimed at Fleets

Published

Electric micromobility is increasingly present in almost every type of vehicle imaginable; from e-bikes, to shared electric scooters, to one-wheels, skateboards and mopeds — you name it. The hope amongst active transportation advocates is that by electrifying everything on two and three wheels, we can appeal to people who otherwise wouldn’t use these “alternative” forms of transportation and clean our air, reduce carbon emissions and unclog highways by offering people alternative modes of transportation rather than single-occupancy vehicles (AKA cars).

There are a lot of companies doing interesting things in this space and I’d like to write about them from time to time as they come across my desk. GEEBEE is one such example. It is a stand-up electric scooter company based in Sherbrooke, Canada. 

Photo courtesy of GEEBEE

GEEBEE is interesting for a couple reasons. First, the design of its vehicle looks something like a hybrid between a bike and a stand-up scooter. This hybrid approach looks more durable and heavy-duty than the typical free-floating two-wheeled vehicle you see for rent on city sidewalks. You can step on it like a scooter but navigate it like a bike. I talked to the founders of the company, Jean-Luc and Sabine Le Névannau, and they designed their scooter to be all-terrain and able to go pretty much anywhere. In their promotional videos, construction managers ride GEEBEEs between massive piles of dirt, giving the sense that this can be a working person’s scooter. Both the tires and the front fork come from motorcycle manufacturers.

GEEBEE at a worksite. Photo courtesy of GEEBEE

The GEEBEE is also 86 pounds, much heavier than the 30-pound scooters parked in cities across the US, and can hold up to 300 pounds with a front basket, so you can load it with both heavy people and objects.

Other interesting aspects of the GEEBEE in addition to its durability are that it can go 20 mph (equivalent in speed to an e-bike), has a thumb throttle similar to a scooter, and boasts regenerative braking to recover energy while you’re slowing down. The battery will get you about 35 miles of range and is swappable.

I also find GEEBEE’s go-to-market plan pretty fascinating. The company isn’t focused on consumers (at least not now). But like the Lordstown of the scooter world, it is concentrating on selling the GEEBEE to fleet owners in cities and companies to reduce the use of gas-powered vehicles in their fleets. They’ve also sold scooters to hotels who wanted to give their guests something exciting to scoot around town in. It’s an interesting game plan to start with organizations rather than individuals and build from there (though, you can still buy one as a consumer if interested).

One final cool thing about the company is that it just won the solar impulse efficient solutions label, which is a certification that spun off from the round-the-world flight by the solar-powered plane called the Solar Impulse. This label exists to recognize technologies that are solving the climate crisis. Makes good sense to me to recognize a company trying to electrify municipal and industrial fleets, all the while pushing the envelope on what micromobility can look like and do.  

Photo Courtesy of GEEBEE

Specs

  • Motor: 500W brushless motor (in rear wheel)
  • Range: Up to 40 miles per charge
  • Battery: Removable 48V 20A lithium-ion battery, 1000 cycles battery life
  • Charge time: Full charge in 4 hours on standard 110v outlet (with external 90–230V 4A charger)
  • Sensors: Connectivity available
  • Lighting: Handlebar-mounted LED headlight and rear frame-mounted tail light
  • Display: LCD display made of aluminum alloy and toughened glass
  • Fork: Telescopic motorcycle-grade fork
  • Brakes: Hydraulic disc brakes with regeneration
  • Tires: 17” x 2 ¾ motorcycle-grade tires
  • Handlebars: Aluminium handlebar
  • Sizes: One size fits all (minimum rider height 5’)
  • Colors: White, black, and custom colors available
  • Capacity: Maximum rider weight: 300 lb
  • Weight: 88 lb
  • MSRP: $2,990

 

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Joe lives in Portland, Oregon, and works for the nonprofit Forth, which promotes electric transportation. He is also involved with Electrify Now because he believes that electrifying everything, from transportation to homes, is the quickest path to an equitable, clean energy future. And of course, Joe and his family live in an all-electric home and drive an EV.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

Soaring Gas Prices In Myrtle Beach Led To Rise In Tesla Rentals

Soaring gas prices in Myrtle Beach led to a notable increase in Tesla vehicle rentals this month. ABC15 News reported that Tesla Fleet Myrtle...

6 days ago
Detroit Bikes E-Sparrow Electric Bike Detroit Bikes E-Sparrow Electric Bike

Bicycles

The Detroit Bikes E-Sparrow Electric Bike — CleanTechnica Review

Detroit Bikes was built on top of the well-worn foundation of decades of American manufacturing in Detroit, Michigan to bring not just American-designed, but...

6 days ago
Lectric Step-Thru 2.0 Folding E-Bike Lectric Step-Thru 2.0 Folding E-Bike

Bicycles

The Lectric Step-Thru 2.0 Folding E-Bike — CleanTechnica Review

The team over at Lectric eBikes in Phoenix, Arizona is hell bent on making electric bikes affordable and functional for the masses. The Lectric...

May 18, 2021
RadPower Radrunner e-bike RadPower Radrunner e-bike

Bicycles

The Rad Power Bikes RadRunner E-Bike — CleanTechnica Review

Rad Power Bikes’ RadRunner is a compact cruiser of an electric bike that packs a massive amount of fun and functionality into a smaller,...

May 17, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.