Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of Fastned

Clean Transport

Pivot Power Brings Tesla & Fastned Together to Build Superhub in UK

Pivot Power Builds 40 Super Hubs in UK, 1st One in Oxford with Fastned, Tesla, & Wenea

Published

Tesla and Fastned are building another large charging station together.

Pivot Power is a startup created to develop and operate grid-scale batteries and provide power infrastructure required for EV fast charging throughout the UK. It is like a private network operator, and it builds this infrastructure concentrated in hubs.

Pivot Power has over 40 sites in the planning process in the UK. At all of these sites, Pivot Power would like to have a superfast charging point operator (CPO), a slower AC CPO, and also provide renewable energy to large charging stations of fleet operators or on the private parking lots of large companies.

Image courtesy of Fastned

Image courtesy of Fastned

This first Superhub us in Oxford and is part of a larger project that is looking at different ways to transform the city of Oxford to CO2 neutrality by 2040. Other parts of the project are about installing heat pumps for houses and electrifying the taxi fleet in Oxford.

At the Oxford hub, they have a high-capacity 33kV connection to the National Grid, the UK’s electricity transportation network. At the hub, they install a 48MW/50MWh lithium-ion battery and a 2MW/5MWh vanadium flow battery. There will be three CPOs present — Fastned, Tesla, and Wenea. The hub also has a large park & ride area with a bus stop.

Fastned will provide 14 ultrafast chargers, up to 300kW for all EV drivers. Tesla will add 12 Superchargers for Tesla drivers. Wenea completes the Superhub with sixteen 7–22kW chargers for drivers who park for a few hours and would like to top up their batteries.

Image courtesy of Fastned

Image courtesy of Fastned

This type of company, focused on providing the infrastructure for large charging stations, acting as a middle man between the electric utility, the grid operator, and the charging network operators, can play an important role. It calls itself “capacity provider,” and by doing just that, it takes away the often long timeframe between finding a site and getting a grid connection for a CPO.

It is great if Pivot Power’s specialisation in this aspect of building the new infrastructure helps speed up the transition to fully electric driving.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Grumpy old man. The best thing I did with my life was raising two kids. Only finished primary education, but when you don’t go to school, you have lots of time to read. I switched from accounting to software development and ended my career as system integrator and architect. My 2007 boss got two electric Lotus Elise cars to show policymakers the future direction of energy and transportation. And I have been looking to replace my diesel cars with electric vehicles ever since. And putting my money where my mouth is, I have bought Tesla shares. Intend to keep them until I can trade them for a Tesla car.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

Tesla Most-Googled Investment Option, Magnet-Free Motor, Tesla Cybertruck Reservations, Texas GOP Blackout Scandal — CleanTechnica Top 20

The top 20 CleanTechnica articles of the last week included a lot of Tesla news (naturally), but Ford came in strong too. Tesla stories...

5 hours ago

Autonomous Vehicles

Tesla FSD Hardware Has 150 Million Times More Computer Power Than Apollo 11 Computer

In an interesting article by EVANNEX, the author shared that Tesla’s onboard AI chip is smarter than the USAF’s F-35 fighter jet, among other...

1 day ago

Cars

The F-150 Lightning Shows Us How To Make EV Maintenance Easier

A few days ago, James May put out a video showing us a minor problem he ran into that became something a lot more...

2 days ago

Clean Transport

Tesla: The Elephant In The EV Room Who Lives In Everyone’s Heads, Rent-Free

Watching the fanfare and haterfare that surrounded the release of the electric F-150 Lightning was quite the show. The reveal of the truck was...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.