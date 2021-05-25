Joe Biden Doubles FEMA Pre-Disaster Mitigation Spending

The Biden administration announced Monday it will double the budget of the FEMA program that helps states and municipalities prepare for the impacts of climate change.

The $1 billion boost — though less than the amount some disaster experts say will be necessary as climate change worsens storms, flooding, and wildfires — was described as a “good start” by Obama FEMA director Craig Fugate, who said cities and states might struggle to effectively spend the infusion of what he described as “a huge number for pre-disaster mitigation.”

The administration also announced a new NASA mission to help track how climate change is affecting communities by measuring the interactions between Earth’s atmosphere, land, ocean, and ice.

The U.S. experienced 22 billion-dollar disasters last year, and experts expect bad hurricane and wildfire seasons again this year. Biden has directed federal agencies to produce climate adaptation plans and is seeking $50 billion in climate resilience funding as part of his infrastructure plan.

Originally published by Nexus Media.