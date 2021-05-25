Connect with us

Image credit: NOAA satellite & information service.

Climate Change

Joe Biden Doubles FEMA Pre-Disaster Mitigation Spending

Published

The Biden administration announced Monday it will double the budget of the FEMA program that helps states and municipalities prepare for the impacts of climate change.

The $1 billion boost — though less than the amount some disaster experts say will be necessary as climate change worsens storms, flooding, and wildfires — was described as a “good start” by Obama FEMA director Craig Fugate, who said cities and states might struggle to effectively spend the infusion of what he described as “a huge number for pre-disaster mitigation.”

The administration also announced a new NASA mission to help track how climate change is affecting communities by measuring the interactions between Earth’s atmosphere, land, ocean, and ice.

The U.S. experienced 22 billion-dollar disasters last year, and experts expect bad hurricane and wildfire seasons again this year. Biden has directed federal agencies to produce climate adaptation plans and is seeking $50 billion in climate resilience funding as part of his infrastructure plan.

Sources: Washington Post $, New York Times $, APE&E $, AxiosReutersThe HillCNNBloomberg $, Politico Pro $

Originally published by Nexus Media.

