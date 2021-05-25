Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of National Park Service (NPS), public domain.

Climate Change

Climate Drought Is Like Covering Land In Gasoline Ahead Of Fire Season — California At Risk

Published

At the opening of the 2020 wildfire season, 3% of California was in extreme or exceptional drought and more than 4% burned. This year, more than 73% of the state faces similar drought conditions. In other parts of the Southwest, juniper trees are dying off at increased rates because of the intensification of a climate change-fueled megadrought and turning forests, with trees covered in dead needles, into 30-foot-tall tinder boxes. “It’s like having gasoline out there,” Brian Steinhardt, a national forest fire zone manager in Arizona, told the AP.

Soil in the western U.S. is drier than at any time since 1895 (the year Frederick Douglass died and Babe Ruth was born), which means “the dice are loaded toward a lot of forest fire this year,” UCLA climate and fire scientist Park Williams told the AP. New research also shows wildfires are burning at higher elevations as climate change dries out forests previously too wet to support large burns. All this adds up, Steinhardt, a veteran of 32 fire seasons, told the AP, to “probably one of the driest and potentially most challenging situations I’ve been in.”

California, on the verge of its first ever official water shortage declaration, is increasing its wildfire prevention spending 16-fold, but states across the West, from Oregon to New Mexico, are staring down the barrel of a brutally dry and dangerous fire season. Water shortages “just couldn’t be any worse,” according to Klamath Irrigation District president Ty Kliewer. Those shortages threaten massive die-offs of the salmon central to the diet and culture of the Yurok Tribe.

“Dumb luck”

One silver lining for the 2021 fire season is that 2020’s record-shattering burns were fueled by a highly unusual concurrence of record-breaking heatwaves and intense, widespread lightning strikes, UCLA meteorologist Daniel Swain told the AP. But, he added, “I’m really grasping at straws here. All we have going for us is dumb luck.”

Sources: Fire season: AP; Higher elevations: The Conversation; California spending: Grist; New Mexico: New Mexico Political Report; Oregon: Utility Dive; Klamath water shortages: AP; Climate Signals background: DroughtWildfires2020 Western wildfire seasonCal. Aug. 2020 heatwaveCal. Sept. 2020 heatwave

Originally published by Nexus Media.

Featured image courtesy of National Park Service (NPS), public domain.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

When Will Electric Cars Start To Outsell Fossil-Fuel Vehicles? Projections Are All Over The Map

Originally posted on EVANNEX. By Charles Morris In this day and age, just about everyone who’s paying attention — even stalwarts of the auto and oil...

3 days ago

Climate Change

Zombie Fires Fuel & Are Fueled By Climate Change

As if drought, flooding, extreme hurricanes, and deadly heat waves weren’t enough, climate change could make zombie forest fires more common, scientists say. Research published Wednesday in Nature found zombie fires — wildfires in...

5 days ago

Clean Power

California Governor Newsom Taps Budget Surplus For Clean Energy

Courtesy of NRDC. By Alex Jackson Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled his administration’s revised budget today, known colloquially as the May Revise, culminating a weeklong tour to...

May 15, 2021

Cars

California’s Clean Miles Standard Can Benefit Environment & Ridehailing Drivers — If Companies Step Up

Courtesy of Union Of Concerned Scientists. By Elizabeth Irvin On May 20th, CARB will vote on the Clean Miles Standard, a first-of-its-kind regulation that would require...

May 14, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.