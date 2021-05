“Here, an environmentally devastating pipeline was constructed in flagrant violation of the law, and yet there is no remedy because of recent Supreme Court rulings that severely undercut lower courts’ ability to halt a project before NEPA review can even take place,” Glitzenstein told E&E. “We have the Roberts court to thank for that absurd outcome.”

Sources: Ruling: AP, Politico Pro $, Washington Examiner; NEPA: E&E $

Originally published by Nexus Media.

Image: Dakota Access Pipeline, by NittyG (CC BY-SA 4.0)