Reports: Tesla Has Over 1 Million Cybertruck Reservations

A crowdsourced reservation tracker shows that Tesla has a waitlist of over 1,000,000 Cybertruck orders, Drive Tesla Canada has reported. Wow! The article noted that reservations for the Cybertruck were being placed every two seconds during the weeks after its launch. Although it has slowed down, Tesla’s waitlist of over a million Cybertruck reservations reveals just how deep the demand for the well-engineered vehicle truly is.* I’m in that number, by the way.

The reservation tracker also keeps track of Cybertruck reservations by trim options, and when added all up, if the reservations turned into orders, Tesla would have more than $63 billion in revenue coming its way over the next few years. Yes, you read that right — that’s billion with a B.

You thought you had a lot of Tesla Cybertruck reservations? @tryatesla on IG has 300 of them. Just ignore the fact he says he made $600k on paper. Looks like you have to up your game @klwtts. pic.twitter.com/lKhEBkHyqi — Drive Tesla 🇨🇦 (@DriveTeslaca) March 20, 2021

It should be noted that these numbers can change and Drive Tesla Canada pointed out that they are probably overinflated due to people placing multiple reservations. Many could be canceled once production and deliveries begin. There’s one person in Florida with 300 Cybertrucks in his account. Unless he owns a business that involves operating a fleet of vehicles (he could very well be such a business owner), it stands to reason that he may cancel some of those orders.

The article assumed a cancellation rate of 50% and noted that if that many people were to cancel their orders, Tesla would still have 500,000 orders for the Cybertruck, which is over $30 billion in revenue.

The article also gives you a way to see where you stand in line for your Cybertruck. Take your reservation number and subtract 112744100.

*Editor’s note: It’s good they point out the fact that some people (many people?) have numerous reservations. I know a few people (myself included) who have a handful or more for a few core reasons: 1) it’s been considered possible Tesla solves “Full Self-Driving” by the time the Cybertruck comes out (though, that looks much less likely now than it did a year or more ago), 2) the Cybertruck would make a wonderful robotaxi, 3) importantly, Tesla let you lock in the FSD price at the time you made a reservation if you chose that option, and 4) it’s just a $100 fully refundable deposit. Many people (myself included) locked in a FSD price like $6,000 or $8,000 or even $10,000 just in case — if Tesla does get true FSD to market, there’s money to be made from that; if not, just get the refund. So, long story short, I think there are a lot of reservations out there that will be cancelled if robotaxis don’t look close to becoming reality by the time the Cybertruck is produced.

None of that is to say there won’t be tremendous demand for the Cybertruck. I think there will be! I think word of mouth and the many advantages of the Cybertruck will make it a hot commodity. I just don’t think we can read too much into the reservation number. —Zach Shahan