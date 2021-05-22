Connect with us

Steps of the Louisiana State Capital, photo by Johnna Crider.

Louisiana’s SB 8 Is Hoping To End EV Tax Credits Early

Louisiana’s Ways and Means will hear SB 8 on Monday, May 24. The bill proposes to accelerate the sunset date of alternative fueled vehicle (electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicle) tax credits in Louisiana. In essence, they want to end the tax credits earlier than planned.

The bill, proposed by Senator Peacock, will be heard in the Louisiana House of Representatives Ways and Means committee. If you are a Louisiana resident, you can attend the committee or send your comments before Monday’s meeting.

The bill wants to end the alternative fuel and electric vehicle tax credit on July 1. Its amendment in the senate is to read:

“Removes the tax credit for motor vehicles propelled by alternative fuel and retains the tax credit for the cost of property that is directly related to the delivery of an alternative fuel into the fuel tank of motor vehicles propelled by alternative fuel.”

Louisiana is well known for being fossil fuel-friendly while trying to block clean energy in many, many ways. I’ve written on several instances and one of the most recent pieces I wrote was about my state wanting to become a fossil fuel sanctuary. In fact, Louisiana representative Danny McCormick, who introduced that bill, owns an oil company with wells in operation in both Louisiana and Texas. Conflict of interest? You can read more about that here.

In other recent news, the Louisiana Motor Vehicle Commission is trying to stop Tesla from providing warranty repairs at the state’s only service center. If Louisiana’s corrupted politicians win, then Tesla owners will have to go out of state to have their warranties repaired. There’s the possibility that Tesla would also have to close down its service center in New Orleans.

Never mind that Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO, donated funds to help Louisianans affected by Hurricane Laura when the hurricane struck our state last year. The storm wiped out an entire town, leveled Lake Charles, and the mainstream media barely made any comments as to the aftermath. Almost all news came from local media sources. Louisiana faced a humanitarian crisis and none of the major networks cared. Many were without running water and electricity during the hottest months of the year.

The fact of the matter is that Louisiana’s politicians are well oiled. As in, they support the oil and gas industry — an industry that is threatened by clean energy and electric vehicles, most notably Tesla.

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

