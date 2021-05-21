Connect with us

Ford showing off its F-150 Lightning Mega Power Frunk. Image courtesy of Ford.

Clean Transport

The Ford F-150 Lightning’s Mega Power Frunk Will Be A HUGE Consumer Attraction

This is the awesome feature

Published

When I saw the announcement about the Ford F-150 Lightning and looked at all the details that were initially available, the thing that jumped out to me the most was the surprisingly low starting price. There was also mention of a “Mega Power Frunk” that I skimmed over and thought little of. Yes, good electric vehicles have nice, spacious frunks. I’ve put several pieces of luggage in the frunk of a Model S 85D and routinely use the frunk of my Model 3 for groceries. It wasn’t until I saw clips of people using the frunk of the Ford F-150 Lightning that it hit me that Ford really had something special here.

The Ford F-150 Lightning Mega Power Frunk is a beast. It is really large. It’s also very easy to access and put stuff into. As you can see from the following pictures, it’s practically a perfect storage cabin whether you’re storing work equipment, camping bags, a large cooler, or golf bags.

Ford F-150 Lightning Mega Power Frunk. Image courtesy of Ford.

Ford showing off its F-150 Lightning Mega Power Frunk. Image courtesy of Ford.

Ford F-150 Lightning Mega Power Frunk camping. Image courtesy of Ford.

Ford showing off its F-150 Lightning Mega Power Frunk. Image courtesy of Ford.

Ford F-150 Lightning Mega Power Frunk groceries. Image courtesy of Ford.

Ford showing off its F-150 Lightning Mega Power Frunk. Image courtesy of Ford.

Ford F-150 Lightning Mega Power Frunk golf clubs. Image courtesy of Ford.

Ford showing off its F-150 Lightning Mega Power Frunk. Image courtesy of Ford.

Ford F-150 Lightning Mega Power Frunk family groceries. Image courtesy of Ford.

Ford showing off its F-150 Lightning Mega Power Frunk. Image courtesy of Ford.

The Mega Power Frunk is one of those true “gotcha features,” a feature that clutches the heart and mind of a buyer and makes them really want the vehicle. Then other rationalizations and explanations can be used to walk through the decision and buying process. It’s like the acceleration or touchscreen of a Tesla (and Ford took a few notes on those as well, making the F-150 Lightning the quickest F-150 ever and including a large touchscreen of its own).

One more thing to consider: traditionally, if you have a pickup truck, you have to have a solution on top to be able to secure anything large in the bed of the truck. There is no trunk, of course. Now, with the Ford F-150 Lightning, you get a trunk! And it’s a sweet one, at that. It looks easier to access than most trunks, and also has power hookups in it. That’s an ideal addition for either a work truck or a family mover.

Incidentally, after I started drafting this article, I discovered that Jimmy Fallon had a segment about the F-150 Lightning Mega Power Frunk on The Tonight Show, and that it was also being pushed as a sponsored tweet on Twitter. The segment itself was sponsored as well. Clearly, Ford knows it has something special with the F-150 Lightning Mega Power Frunk and is eager to get more people to see it. (One odd thing about the segment is that they act like the word “frunk” is brand new, when it’s been used by Tesla for more than a decade. Nonetheless, it’s cool to see more people getting introduced to the general concept.)

However, there’s another matter regarding the Mega Power Frunk that is perhaps even less obvious and potentially a bigger deal — at least for some buyers. I’ll come back to that later today.

