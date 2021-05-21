Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
The proposed layout for "Cyberland" (Source: LeaseFetcher)

Cars

Fun Friday Infographic: What If Elon Musk Created A Tesla theme park?

Published

Originally posted on EVANNEX.

Years ago, I got a chance to tour the Tesla factory in Fremont, California. While getting an inside look at the production process, the tour guide told me that Elon Musk was planning, someday, to install a rollercoaster in the factory. This got me thinking — what if Elon Musk created an entire theme park dedicated to Tesla and his many other ventures?

I guess I’m not the only one who’s considered this possibility. It turns out the folks at LeaseFetcher, a car leasing comparison website, actually built out the idea with their own version of CyberLand — a Tesla theme park which would also include other rides based on Elon Musk’s vast intergalactic empire.

And, it turns out, some critics and admirers are kinda into the idea.

“With car branded theme parks springing up all over the place (if you didn’t know about this, it’s a thing — you can actually visit Ferrari Land, VW Autostadt and Toyota Megaweb right now), the idea of a Tesla version doesn’t seem all that far-fetched,” says Georgia Coggan at Creative Bloq.

Susan Veness at Attractions Magazine claims the park could be “a mega hit” with Tesla fanboys and all those crazy “Musk-mania zealots” out there.

Theme Park Insider’s Robert Niles says with Elon’s serial entrepreneurship and endless side hustles, “maybe the idea of Musk getting into the theme park business isn’t all that fantastic” after all.

Alasdair Cherry at LeaseFetcher concludes that CyberLand could actually be a cool, trippy experience. Perhaps it would feel “like you’ve just been cast in the latest Black Mirror episode or you’re about to commit some sort of cognitive intelligence heist. … The stars are aligning Elon. Get CyberLand built.”

Alright, so what rides might be included in CyberLand? Check out the infographic below for some entertaining ideas.

From top to bottom: A “Cyberland” legend or map of sorts; Model X falcon-wing doors would make for a fun flying cars swing ride; Hyperloop motion simulator would definitely be a rush; join Starman in a Tesla Roadster on this SpaceX slingshot ride; Cybertruck bumper cars could be fun; and a Boring Company underground rollercoaster would definitely be awesome! (Source: LeaseFetcher)

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Matt is all about Tesla. He’s a TSLA investor, and he loves driving the family's Model 3, Model S, and Model X company cars. As co-founder of EVANNEX, a family business specializing in aftermarket Tesla accessories, he’s served as a contributor/editor of Electric Vehicle University (EVU) and the Owning Model S and Getting Ready for Model 3 books. He writes daily about Tesla and you can follow his work on the EVANNEX blog.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

Italy’s Exponential EV Market Growth Continues In April As Fiat 500e Reigns Supreme

As the world slowly but steadily heads out of the coronavirus pandemic, the global economy is waking up - along with inflation concerns -...

5 hours ago

Cars

Soaring Gas Prices In Myrtle Beach Led To Rise In Tesla Rentals

Soaring gas prices in Myrtle Beach led to a notable increase in Tesla vehicle rentals this month. ABC15 News reported that Tesla Fleet Myrtle...

6 hours ago

Clean Transport

An A.I.-Driven Exchange Fund Bought $1.4 Billion Worth of Tesla (TSLA) Shares This Month

Did you know that there’s an exchange-traded fund that is driven by artificial intelligence? That fund, the Qraft AI-Enhanced US Large Cap Momentum ETF...

11 hours ago

Cars

Ford, GM, & Volkswagen Help Elon Musk Realize His Secret Tesla Master Plan

Ford is in the spotlight this week with the unveiling of its new F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. It promises to be an impressive...

12 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.