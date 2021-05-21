Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Beta Technologies ALIA-250
Beta Technologies ALIA-250 electric aircraft, image courtesy Beta Technologies

Aviation

Beta Technologies Secures $368 Million In Funding, Reaches Electric Aviation Unicorn Status

Published

The Vermont-based electric aviation startup Beta Technologies has just closed a Series A round of funding that brought in $368 million. The funding round was led by Fidelity Management & Research Company, and includes an investment from the high profile Amazon Climate Fund. What portion of the investment came from the Amazon fund is as yet unknown. The Amazon fund is a $2 billion pledge fund set to invest in sustainable technologies, and it has already made investments into companies such as battery and e-waste recycling company Redwood and electric vehicle company Rivian.

Beta Technologies Series A fund is the second round of funding the company has brought in during 2021. Earlier this year, it raised $143 million in private capital. The new round of funding sees the company reach a valuation of $1.4 billion, which gives it unicorn status. Beta now joins companies like Joby Aviation in the exclusive electric aviation billionaires club.

What is interesting about Beta Technologies in comparison to other eVTOL companies is that it is not totally focused on air taxis, but instead it is catering to the logistics, defense market, and medical delivery markets. Beta has already received an order from delivery giant UPS for 10 of its aircraft, with an option to order 150 more. It also has deals in place with United Therapeutics and the US Air Force. Through a partnership with Blade Air Mobility, Beta will also supply a number of aircraft for short haul passenger flights, but this is not the main focus. The delivery date for both the UPS and the Blade Air Mobility orders is 2024.

The Alia vehicle that Beta Technologies has developed is capable of carrying a maximum load of 1,500 pounds and has a range of 250 miles. This could be a key factor in Amazon’s decision to invest in the company. This range and load could effectively replace many deliveries that use conventional aircraft or trucks for this same distance and weight.

As with all new electric aviation technology, there are still regulatory hurdles to clear before the aircraft are able to officially take to the skies. The Federal Aviation Administration needs to provide certification for the vehicles. If all goes according to Beta’s plan, it will achieve the certified status by 2024. In the next few years we might be seeing the famous Amazon smiling logo zipping by over our heads as well as on the roads.

Featured image courtesy Beta Technologies.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:,
Written By

Jonny Tiernan is a Publisher and Editor-In-Chief based in Berlin. A regular contributor to The Beam and CleanTechnica, he primarily covers topics related to the impact of new technology on our carbon-free future, plus broader environmental issues. Jonny also publishes the Berlin cultural magazine LOLA as well as managing the creative production for Next Generation Living Magazine.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Volocopter eVTOL Volocopter eVTOL

Aviation

Volocopter Unveils New 4-Seater eVTOL To Connect Suburbs To The City

German eVTOL startup Volocopter has unveiled a new aircraft, the VoloConnect. This new aircraft differs from its existing offerings in that it is aimed...

2 days ago

Aviation

ASKA Flying Car Showroom Opens & Offers Pre-orders

The term ‘flying car’ is sometimes used by laypersons when describing eVTOLs, but it’s usually inaccurate. Most eVTOLs are designed purely for flight and...

May 10, 2021
Wisk Aero eVTOL Wisk Aero eVTOL

Aviation

Wisk Aero & Blade Urban Air Mobility Join Forces To Make Electric Air Taxis A Reality

In a further step towards making electric air taxis a reality, Boeing- and Kitty Hawk-backed eVTOL startup Wisk Aero has formed a partnership with...

May 6, 2021

Aviation

UPS Orders 10 Electric Vertical Takeoff & Landing Aircraft

UPS gives the eVTOL industry a boost, and especially startup Beta Technologies, by placing an order for actual eVTOL aircraft.

April 7, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.