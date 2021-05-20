Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Fire. Image by CleanTechnica.

Climate Change

Zombie Fires Fuel & Are Fueled By Climate Change

Published

As if droughtfloodingextreme hurricanes, and deadly heat waves weren’t enough, climate change could make zombie forest fires more common, scientists say. Research published Wednesday in Nature found zombie fires — wildfires in Arctic and sub-Arctic regions, so-called because they continue to smolder under winter snows and reignite once the snow melts — are becoming more common as global temperatures rise due to humans’ extraction and combustion of fossil fuels.

“I think the sheer fact that this is happening really shows that this region is changing so, so quickly,” Sander Veraverbeke, an associate professor at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, told CNN. “It’s really a testimony of the rapid warming in the Arctic and boreal (forests).”

Making matters worse, the Arctic is heating up faster than the rest of the planet. The fires and warming fuel a vicious cycle: Higher temperatures enable longer fire seasons and more zombie fires, which lead to the release of more methane and CO2 from carbon-rich peatlands — just 10% of CO2 from Alaskan fires comes from burning trees — which further accelerates global warming.

“Ten years ago, someone asked me, ‘How often do these happen?’ And I said, ‘Ehhh, they’re interesting but they don’t happen very often,’” Randi Jandt, a fire ecologist with the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, told National Geographic. But, she added, “We definitely seem to be seeing them more, in my 30 years of observation and asking people up there about [overwintering fires] before that.”

Sources: New York Times $, National GeographicCNNAxiosThe GuardianReutersBBCViceABCWiredPopular MechanicsE&E $

Originally published by Nexus Media.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Clean Power

California Governor Newsom Taps Budget Surplus For Clean Energy

Courtesy of NRDC. By Alex Jackson Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled his administration’s revised budget today, known colloquially as the May Revise, culminating a weeklong tour to...

5 days ago

Cars

California’s Clean Miles Standard Can Benefit Environment & Ridehailing Drivers — If Companies Step Up

Courtesy of Union Of Concerned Scientists. By Elizabeth Irvin On May 20th, CARB will vote on the Clean Miles Standard, a first-of-its-kind regulation that would require...

6 days ago
Smoke over California Aug 2020 Smoke over California Aug 2020

Climate Change

US West Likely To Have Tough 2021 Due To Drought

Federal officials expect climate-fueled heat and drought to drive a Western fire season at least as bad as last year, if not worse. “Starting...

6 days ago

Fossil Fuels

Congress’s Chance to Protect Our Coasts

Courtesy of NRDC. By Valerie Cleland, Lauren Kubiak Congress holds hearings this week on offshore drilling in both the House and the Senate. Offshore oil and...

May 13, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.