Tesla’s Next-Gen Roadster, 0–60 MPH In 1.1 Seconds(!!), Is At The Petersen Automotive Museum Through June 2

Tesla’s beautiful and futuristic next-generation Roadster is at the Peterson Automotive Museum and will be parked there until June 2. The video below shows the red beauty in all of its glory, with the lights giving the vehicle a fiery reflective glow.

Tesla’s next-gen Roadster will be the fastest car in the world, reaching a top speed of 250 miles an hour. It will also have 620 miles of range and accelerate from 0–60 mph in just 1.9 seconds. Actually, there’s news to break on that topic. The acceleration could be much greater.

Some descriptive text at the museum display states, “Demonstrating the versatility of electric power and adding extra distinction to the car’s already high performance, an announced SpaceX package would outfit the Roadster with cold air rocket thrusters positioned at the rear, allowing for a 0-to-60-mph acceleration time of 1.1 seconds.” (Hat tip to David Havasi for the info.)

Back in January, Elon Musk replied to @28DelaysLater’s tweet about what was happening with the new Roadster. Elon noted that Tesla was finishing engineering this year and that production is planned to start next year. He pointed out that the tri-motor drive system and advanced battery work were important precursors.

If anyone has family/friends in Los Angeles, the new Tesla roadster is on display there at the Petersen Automotive Museum until June 2nd. 📸 via https://t.co/mY5wp7MSjT pic.twitter.com/TWl2dTBH7V — Will Fealey ☀️⚡️🔋🌍🚗🚀 (@WillFealey) May 19, 2021

The base model of the next-gen Roadster will start at $200,000 — with a $50,000 base reservation due within 10 days. The Founders Series model is $250,000, and full cash is due within 10 days.

The #Tesla Roadster prototype will be displayed alongside an original Model S prototype and original Roadster on the second floor of the Peterson Auto Museum. pic.twitter.com/41uefOCwpZ — Ryan Zohoury (@RyanZohoury) May 19, 2021