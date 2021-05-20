Connect with us

Image courtesy of NASA

Climate Change

Kuperberg Reinstated To Head Up US National Climate Assessment

Published

The Biden administration has reinstated climate scientist Michael Kuperberg to his old job coordinating the National Climate Assessment. The move, Wednesday, came after he was exiled to the Energy Department by the previous administration just days after the 2020 election.

Kuperberg ran the U.S. Global Change Research Program, which coordinates the production of the nation’s premier report on climate science and the impacts of climate change across 13 federal agencies, for six years under Democratic and Republican administrations.

“I’m really excited to be back,” Kuperberg told the Washington Post. “We’re coordinating science and we’re trying to get to the nation the very best possible science,” he said. “This is not politics.”

Sources: Washington Post $, New York Times $, E&E $, AxiosPolitico Pro $, NBCThe Hill

Originally published by Nexus Media.

