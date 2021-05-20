Idaho’s Republican Governor Agrees To Kill 90% Of The State’s Wolves

I recently wrote about how Idaho’s state senators have lost their minds and proposed a sickening bill that would kill 90% of the state’s wolves. Well, it seems that Governor Brad Little (R) has been drinking the same water the senators have — they have all lost their minds.

The Huffington Post reported that the Republican governor signed the bill into law, giving hunters and government-hired private contractors the green light to go on a statewide killing spree with a goal of killing 90% of the state’s 1,500 wolves. This is horrible and sickening.

The Associated Press noted that the measure saw heavy backing from the agriculture industry, saying that there are “too many” wolves in Idaho. “They’re destroying ranchers. They’re destroying wildlife,” Republican Senator Mark Harris said.

Killing innocent wolves who have every right to be on this planet as you and I do is not the answer. I understand that ranchers want to protect their property, but using taxpayer money to pay people to kill wolves isn’t the answer. Perhaps relocating them to a protected wildlife area is. And if there are so many wolves, perhaps spaying and neutering some of them would help lower the population without slaughtering them. Nah, let’s just kill wolves because it’s fun! It’s a great way to show how big and bad we are with our guns!

The article also points out that the state will allow wolf killers to get creative in killing wolves. Some of the new ways of killing them include shooting them from helicopters, chasing them on snowmobiles and ATVs, and using night-vision equipment. There are a lot of sickos out there who may find other ways to creatively slaughter innocent wolves, and this new law could even support that.

The Humane Society of the United States is calling for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to give gray wolves back the federal endangered species protections they once had. Amanda Wight, HSUS program manager of wildlife protection, shared her thoughts with HuffPost. “The time has come for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to step in and abide by their obligations to review and relist these imperiled animals under the Endangered Species Act now that Idaho is allowing unlimited killing,” she said.

The National Geographic pointed out that several opponents of the sickening bill included some prominent organizations that normally support hunting. This includes the state’s own Department of Fish and Game and the Idaho Sportmen group. Carter Niemeyer, a retired wildlife manager who worked as the wolf recovery coordinator for the state, told NatGeo that the legislation was “senseless” and a means of “going backward.”

I don’t support killing innocent animals. I may kill a spider before it bites me, but I would never kill an animal — unless I’m trying to defend myself or by accident. Yet many people think we have the right to slaughter anything that gets in our way.

How soon before these greedy politicians say, “Hey, there’s too many people on earth? Let’s kill some of them?” Yes, that is extreme, but I’m highlighting the logic used by the Republican governor and senators. Another sickening thought is applying this to dogs and cats. There are way too many dogs and cats that are abandoned or strays. Animals shelters already kill them anyway, but a state order to allow people to kill off 90% of Barkus and Meoux in any way they wish is another way that logic could be applied someday.

We as a species need to really look deeply into our souls and try to find our morals and a bit of compassion. Some may hold land titles, but we really don’t own this planet. We don’t have the right to say, “these wolves are in our way, so let the killing begin.” We need to do better.

The only way those wolves can have their lives spared is if the federal government takes action to protect them. That is why I am writing this, even if it is a bit outside of our usual scope.

Featured photo by Robson Hatsukami Morgan on Unsplash