Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

UK Postcode Lottery For Electric Car Charging Must Be Fixed

Published

Originally published on Transport & Environment.
By Eoin Bannon

There is a postcode lottery for electric car charging points in the UK, a new study shows, with ample infrastructure in some areas and a charging desert in others, particularly in the east and south-west of England. Green group Transport & Environment (T&E) has launched an interactive map showing progress across the UK and highlighting the leaders and laggards. The study and map identify ways to expand public charging at the pace required — a need identified by a Public Accounts Committee report published today.

London has the most extensive network, with areas such as Kensington and Chelsea, Westminster and Wandsworth already having sufficient numbers of chargers to meet the charging needs from the electric cars projected to be on the road in 2025. But the east and south-west of England have only 18% of the chargers estimated to be needed by 2025, T&E’s study shows. The worst performing local authority areas – Castle Point, Forest of Dean, Stockport, Swindon, Brentwood and Fenland – have less than 5% of the charging needed in 2025.

Dataset available upon request

Greg Archer, UK director of Transport & Environment, said: “The current network is adequate in most places, but we must level up access to public charging throughout the UK and end the postcode lottery. Local authorities should be required to provide a right to charge for residents and visitors. It’s up to the government to give the funding and support needed to make this happen.”

Regional progress to charging needs in 2025

A report published today by the Public Accounts Committee states that it is “not convinced that the government has sufficiently thought through how the charging infrastructure will expand at the pace required to meet the ambitious timetable to phase out petrol and diesel vehicles.” T&E’s research shows that continuing to install new chargers at the current rate of around 800 per month will provide the UK with a sufficient network by 2025. But after 2025 the rate of installations will need to nearly double as the number of electric cars grows quickly and more drivers without off-street parking begin to use them.

Workplaces and carparks should be equipped with a steadily increasing number of charge points so cars can be charged wherever they are driven, T&E said. With the range of electric cars increasing, most drivers will only need to charge once a week or less, given typical car use.

Greg Archer concluded: “The actual experience of most electric car users is far better than perceptions of charging. But to reassure more drivers who want to shift to electric, we need sufficient infrastructure throughout the UK that is both reliable and easy to access. The government doesn’t need to pay to install chargers, but it should use regulations to ensure there are enough sites in workplaces and other car parks, and that the costs of connecting to the electricity grid are affordable.”

The work undertaken by T&E was informed by a study by Cenex on tackling the barriers to charging rollout, which is available here.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

wind power cargo ship wind power cargo ship

Clean Power

Ofergawdsakes Wind Power For One Boat Is Not Such A Big Deal…Is It?

The global mining and shipping giant Vale banks on five weird looking sails to rule the seven seas with wind power.

13 hours ago

Climate Change

4 Things to Know — and a Word of Caution — about EPA’s Climate Change Indicators Website Reboot

Courtesy of Union Of Concerned Scientists. By Kristy Dahl, Senior Climate Scientist Last week, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released the first updates to its Climate...

21 hours ago

Cars

Young Arkansas Archer Aims for a Cleaner Future with Electric Vehicles 

By Stuart Ungar Nineteen-year-old Spencer Rhoden is charged up about electric vehicles. As a child, he was so obsessed that he had to dial...

3 days ago

Clean Power

California Governor Newsom Taps Budget Surplus For Clean Energy

Courtesy of NRDC. By Alex Jackson Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled his administration’s revised budget today, known colloquially as the May Revise, culminating a weeklong tour to...

4 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.