Lamborghini electric car
Image courtesy Lamborghini

Lamborghini Unveils Electrification Plans, Including First Fully Electric Car By 2030

How often have you thought to yourself: “I would buy a Lamborghini, but they don’t even offer a hybrid model, let alone a fully electric car! I’ll get one when they catch up with the times.” Probably not very often, we imagine. But if you are one of the lucky people who is able to buy a supercar and wants it to be electric, the good news is that Lamborghini is planning to launch its first fully electric vehicle by 2030. Time to start saving.

A totally electric car will be the final phase of Lamborghini’s electrification roadmap. The company recently unveiled the roadmap as the core of its strategy to achieve environmental sustainability. There are three phases of the plan, with the first phase being a slightly counterintuitive “Celebration of the combustion engine.” According to Lamborghini this phase “will be characterized by the development of combustion engines for versions that pay homage to the brand’s glorious history and iconic products past and present.” This phase will take place from 2021 to 2022, and we suppose it is fair enough that the company will give its beloved combustion engines a fitting send off, considering it has made some of the finest supercars in the world.

The second phase of the roadmap is “hybrid transition” and will take until the end of 2024. This phase involves the first hybrid series production car in 2023 with the whole Lamborghini range being electrified by the end of 2024. Of course, Lamborghini aficionados out there will know that the company already produced a hybrid car, the Sian. However, there were only 63 of these vehicles made, so it can’t really be considered a production car.

Part of this phase involves massive investment. Lamborghini will be pumping €1.5 billion ($1.8 million) into the hybrid transition phase across four years. It is the largest investment the company has ever made, and according to its press release, “is a tangible sign of the company’s strong sense of responsibility towards the need for a concrete response, through significant innovations, to the period of profound transformation that is affecting the whole automotive industry.” To this end, Lamborghini has set an internal target of reducing CO2 emissions by 50% by 2025.

The final phase of the roadmap is the introduction of the first fully-electric Lamborghini and will happen in the second half of the decade. It will be the fourth Lamborghini model, joining the existing Huracan, Aventador and Urus models, which will all be hybrid models by that time.

When one of the most celebrated high-end car companies in the world knows it is time to say goodbye to the internal combustion engine, you know it’s really the end. About time, really.

Featured image courtesy Lamborghini.

Jonny Tiernan is a Publisher and Editor-In-Chief based in Berlin. A regular contributor to The Beam and CleanTechnica, he primarily covers topics related to the impact of new technology on our carbon-free future, plus broader environmental issues. Jonny also publishes the Berlin cultural magazine LOLA as well as managing the creative production for Next Generation Living Magazine.

