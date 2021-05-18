India X Cleantech — May 2021

Originally published on Future Trends.

Welcome to another issue of our new India x Cleantech series! On a monthly basis, we are pulling news from across clean technology sectors in India into a single, concise summary article about the country.

Cleantech Investments

Radiance Renewable Acquires Rooftop Solar Business From Azure Power

NYSE-listed Azure Power reported that it sold its rooftop solar power portfolio of 167 megawatts to Radiance Renewable Energy for $73 million. After this sale, Azure Power will be left only with ground-mounted projects in its portfolio. The company has 2 gigawatts of operational assets and another 0.9 gigawatts under construction. The company is awaiting to sign a power purchase agreement with SECI for another 4 gigawatts of capacity it had secured in a competitive auction.

ReNew Power Plans $9 Billion Renewable Energy Investment

ReNew Power, one of India’s leading renewable energy companies, has announced plans to invest $9 billion over the next four years. The company has set a target to increase its capacity three times to 18.5 gigawatts by 2025. The company currently has 5.4 gigawatts of solar and wind power capacity in its portfolio, including 0.9 gigawatts of operational capacity.

Renewable Energy & Batteries

ReNew Power Commissions 215 Megawatts Of Solar Power Capacity

ReNew Power Limited has commissioned two large-scale solar power projects. The company commissioned a 110 megawatt project in Rajasthan and a 105 megawatt project in Gujarat. Project in Rajasthan was awarded to the company in an auction conducted by the Solar Energy Corporation of India, while the project in Gujarat was awarded by a state power distribution utility.

Facebook To Power India Operations With 100% Renewable Energy

Facebook entered a partnership with Indian developer CleanMax to power its India operations with only renewable energy. Power from projects developed by CleanMax will be used by Facebook to power all its India operations, including offices. The first project under this partnership is a 32-megawatt facility in the southern state of Karnataka.

Renewable Energy To Power IKEA’s India Operations By 2025

IKEA has announced that it plans to power its stores, warehouses, and shopping centers in India entirely with renewable energy by 2025. Ingka Group, which owns the majority of IKEA stores globally, had earlier announced plans to invest €4 billion to fund IKEA’s transition to renewable energy.

GE Wins 110 Megawatt Wind Turbine Order From CleanMax

GE Renewable Energy will supply 42 wind turbines, totaling 110 megawatts, to CleanMax for an onshore wind facility part of a solar-wind hybrid project. CleanMax is developing the project in the western state of Gujarat.

Solar Energy Corporation of India Issues 1.2 Gigawatt Hybrid Tender

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) issued the fourth national-level solar-wind hybrid tender calling bids for the development of 1.2 gigawatts of capacity. Power from the projects will be procured by SECI through a 25-year power purchase agreement. Developers will be free to set up solar and wind projects anywhere in the country. The minimum capacity bid allowed is 50 megawatts.

NTPC Issues 600 Megawatt Solar-Wind Hybrid Tender

India’s largest power generation company has issued a solar-wind hybrid tender offering developers 600 megawatts of capacity. Developers will be free to set up projects anywhere in the country. The minimum bid size has been set at 50 megawatts.

Torrent Power Signs 300 Megawatt Solar PPA

The privately-owned integrated power company Torrent Power reported that it signed a power purchase agreement with the power distribution utility of Gujarat for a 300 megawatt solar project. The company had secured the capacity in a competitive auction held in March this year. The project must be commissioned with 18 months.

Coal India Signs Its First-Ever Solar PPA

The world’s largest coal mining company signed its first agreement to supply solar power. Coal India Limited signed an agreement to supply 100 megawatts of solar power to a power distribution utility in the state of Gujarat. Coal India secured rights to develop this project in a competitive auction held in March of this year.

Adani Green Energy Wins 150 Megawatt Solar Power Project

A special purpose vehicle of Adani Green Energy has secured rights to develop a 150 megawatt solar power project. The project was awarded by a Gujarat-based privately-owned power distribution utility, Torrent Power. The project will supply power for a duration of 25 years and is expected to be commissioned by end of 2022.