“Horrific” Gas Explosion Rocks Baltimore County Neighborhood

A gas explosion injured several people, including one critically in Pikesville, Maryland on Friday. Baltimore Gas & Electric crews were working on the gas line when it exploded. The blast, which launched flames 60 feet into the air, ignited a fire that burned for three hours, and power and gas service were shut down for more than 250 homes for several hours. This is the second gas explosion in less than a year in the Baltimore region. A massive and deadly explosion ripped through multiple row houses in the Reisterstown Station neighborhood last August. “In the corner of our eyes, we saw this giant burst of flame,” Rubin Schechman told WBAL. “Just a horrific incident, it’s horrible. To see people coming out to work, doing what they’re supposed to, getting hurt like that, it’s horrible.” Holding back tears the next day, Jill Wachs told the Baltimore Sun, “It was a pretty devastating day on Birch Hollow [Road].”

Sources: Baltimore Sun, WBAL, WJZ, WMAR; Devastating day: Baltimore Sun

Originally published by Nexus Media.