Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Photo by Loïc Manegarium from Pexels

Fossil Fuels

“Horrific” Gas Explosion Rocks Baltimore County Neighborhood

Published

A gas explosion injured several people, including one critically in Pikesville, Maryland on Friday. Baltimore Gas & Electric crews were working on the gas line when it exploded. The blast, which launched flames 60 feet into the air, ignited a fire that burned for three hours, and power and gas service were shut down for more than 250 homes for several hours. This is the second gas explosion in less than a year in the Baltimore region. A massive and deadly explosion ripped through multiple row houses in the Reisterstown Station neighborhood last August. “In the corner of our eyes, we saw this giant burst of flame,” Rubin Schechman told WBAL. “Just a horrific incident, it’s horrible. To see people coming out to work, doing what they’re supposed to, getting hurt like that, it’s horrible.” Holding back tears the next day, Jill Wachs told the Baltimore Sun, “It was a pretty devastating day on Birch Hollow [Road].”

Sources: Baltimore SunWBALWJZWMAR; Devastating day: Baltimore Sun

Originally published by Nexus Media.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Air Quality

Other Cleantech & Energy News: 5MW Wind Turbine Obtains Design Certification, President’s Climate Toolbox, Top 10 LED Reflector Lamps,…

Beyond our solar, clean transport, and climate change roundups, here’s some more top cleantech and energy news from around the interwebs from the past...

February 4, 2013

Fossil Fuels

Natural Gas Leak off Scottish Coast — Energy Giant Total Trying to Contain It

The energy company Total has been trying to contain a natural gas leak at their Elgin offshore drilling platform for the past day or...

March 29, 2012

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.