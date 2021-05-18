Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image credit: NOAA satellite & information service.

Climate Change

Cyclonic Storm Tauktae Batters Western India Ahead Of Landfall

Published

Now an “extremely severe cyclonic storm,” Tropical Cyclone Tauktae has already killed at least 12 and forced nearly 150,000 people to evacuate along India’s western coast over the past two days. The storm is the region’s first named cyclone of the year and comes as the region struggles amid a devastating wave of the novel coronavirus. It is expected to make landfall early Tuesday morning local time (Monday afternoon, ET). The storm is expected to be the worst storm to hit the region in more than two decades. As climate change heats up sea surface temperatures, it provides more fuel for more powerful cyclonic storms and thus increasing their potential intensity.

Sources: BBCReutersCNNNDTVTimes of IndiaNew York Times $; Climate Signals background: Intense cyclonic storm frequency increase

Originally published by Nexus Media.

Featured image (cropped) courtesy of NOAA satellite & information service, Storm Tauktae.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Climate Change

Insular Areas Climate Change Act: Strengthen Territories’ Response to Climate Disasters & Protect the Most Vulnerable

Courtesy of Union Of Concerned Scientists By Juan Declet-Barreto, Climate Vulnerability Social Scientist, co-authored by Dr. Adi Martínez-Román with the University of Puerto Rico Resiliency...

May 10, 2021
CleanTechnica-Solar-Panel-Farm-1-scaled watermark CleanTechnica-Solar-Panel-Farm-1-scaled watermark

Clean Power

India Announces $600 Million Incentives Scheme For Solar Manufacturing

The Indian government has announced a new incentive scheme to boost manufacturing in the solar power sector. Through this scheme, the government plans to...

May 8, 2021

Clean Power

India’s Adani Green Energy Posts 86% Jump In Q1 2021 Profit

One of India’s largest renewable energy generation companies, Adani Green Energy, has reported stellar financial performance during the first quarter of this year. According...

May 5, 2021
CleanTechnica-Solar-Panel-Farm-1-scaled watermark CleanTechnica-Solar-Panel-Farm-1-scaled watermark

Clean Power

India’s Tata Power Wins 250 Megawatt Solar Auction At ¢3.4 Per kWh

One of India’s largest renewable power companies, Tata Power Renewable Energy, has secured the rights to develop a large solar power project. According to...

May 5, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.