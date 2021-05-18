A 2021 Tesla Model 3 Performance’s Top Speed Was Tested On The German Autobahn

AutoTopNL’s review team tested a brand new 2021 Tesla Model 3 Performance on the German Autobahn, Tesla Oracle has reported, noting that this is probably from one of the batches of the Model 3 Performance shipped to Europe earlier this year.

Max from AutoTopNL shared a video review in which he shared his thoughts on the face-lift changes Tesla has made to both the exterior and interior of the new Model 3 lineup. Max also spoke of the Brembo brakes even though Tesla’s online configurator currently doesn’t mention the brand; instead of referring to the red-colored brake caliper in the Model 3 Performance as performance brakes. The brakes also have a Tesla logo printed on them instead of Brembo’s logo.

Taking On The Autobahn

Tesla Oracle noted that Tesla increased the top speed of the Model 3 Performance from 155 mph to 162 mph. In the video review by AutoTopNL, the 2021 Model 3 Performance reached the top speed of 262 km/h, which translates to 162.799 mph — a tad higher than Tesla’s official top speed.

Tesla TRAX, Track Mode, & More

Normally when testing vehicles, composing music isn’t something the tester would do, but in the case of a Tesla, normal scenarios need not apply. Max created a sweet loop on Tesla’s TRAX app, which works when the vehicle is parked. Along with music, Tesla owners can also play video games, watch Netflix, watch YouTube, or choose from a range of other infotainment options. They can also keep their pets safe if they have to run into the store by putting on Dog Mode.

“I got distracted! I’m sorry about that,” Max said laughing while making his song.

Max also discovered that handling the new Model 3 was useful and precise even at the highest speeds. Track Mode is specifically for race tracks, and the latest software update included racing and drifting presents for the driver to choose from.