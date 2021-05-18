Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

A 2021 Tesla Model 3 Performance’s Top Speed Was Tested On The German Autobahn

Published

AutoTopNL’s review team tested a brand new 2021 Tesla Model 3 Performance on the German Autobahn, Tesla Oracle has reported, noting that this is probably from one of the batches of the Model 3 Performance shipped to Europe earlier this year.

Max from AutoTopNL shared a video review in which he shared his thoughts on the face-lift changes Tesla has made to both the exterior and interior of the new Model 3 lineup. Max also spoke of the Brembo brakes even though Tesla’s online configurator currently doesn’t mention the brand; instead of referring to the red-colored brake caliper in the Model 3 Performance as performance brakes. The brakes also have a Tesla logo printed on them instead of Brembo’s logo.

Taking On The Autobahn

Tesla Oracle noted that Tesla increased the top speed of the Model 3 Performance from 155 mph to 162 mph. In the video review by AutoTopNL, the 2021 Model 3 Performance reached the top speed of 262 km/h, which translates to 162.799 mph — a tad higher than Tesla’s official top speed.

Tesla TRAX, Track Mode, & More

Normally when testing vehicles, composing music isn’t something the tester would do, but in the case of a Tesla, normal scenarios need not apply. Max created a sweet loop on Tesla’s TRAX app, which works when the vehicle is parked. Along with music, Tesla owners can also play video games, watch Netflix, watch YouTube, or choose from a range of other infotainment options. They can also keep their pets safe if they have to run into the store by putting on Dog Mode.

“I got distracted! I’m sorry about that,” Max said laughing while making his song.

Max also discovered that handling the new Model 3 was useful and precise even at the highest speeds. Track Mode is specifically for race tracks, and the latest software update included racing and drifting presents for the driver to choose from.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Rising Gas Prices Pushing People To Electric Vehicles, Survey Says Tesla #1 Brand They’re Considering

The recent gas shortage inevitably led to an increase in decisions to buy an electric vehicle (EV), and the top brand people are looking...

47 mins ago

Coal

Many In The Bitcoin Community Now Want To Short Tesla [TSLA]

There’s been a lot of drama with Tesla and bitcoin and it peaked yesterday when Elon Musk agreed with Twitter user @CryptoWhale, who said...

2 hours ago

Cars

Young Arkansas Archer Aims for a Cleaner Future with Electric Vehicles 

By Stuart Ungar Nineteen-year-old Spencer Rhoden is charged up about electric vehicles. As a child, he was so obsessed that he had to dial...

19 hours ago

Cars

Let’s Not Shoot Tesla Owners In The Head, Tim Dillon

Warning, this is a little graphic and is presented as “comedy” but could be seen as encouraging the killing of innocent people living their...

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.