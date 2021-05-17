Let’s Not Shoot Tesla Owners In The Head, Tim Dillon

Warning, this is a little graphic and is presented as “comedy” but could be seen as encouraging the killing of innocent people living their lives. Standup comedian Tim Dillon went on a rant and said that he hopes Tesla owners start getting shot in the head. He even suggested that people start shooting Tesla owners. “Why don’t we start doing that? Why don’t people start shooting people in the head?” he asks while making the typical pew pew finger symbols. Warning, the video below is graphic and contains language that encourages violent behavior.

He goes on to encourage robbery as well. “And take their money outside the Supercharger. Just an idea! Wink! Free idea! I’m just a little sick of it. I’m not hating on the Tesla people.”

Normally, this isn’t the positive stuff that goes here, but we need to call out those who encourage bad behavior, and killing people is definitely bad behavior. It’s wrong to encourage — even jokingly — people to kill others. This sick behavior, I believe, is rooted in the marketed hatred of Elon Musk by many mainstream writers and journalists who put forth the idea that Tesla owners and Elon Musk are these incredibly bad people.

How's about we don't joke around about shooting @Tesla owners in the head while they are at the supercharger…… OK? The sick in the head comment is at 4:15 https://t.co/TaiufbtSrS — Tesla Owners Club New York State (@TOCNYS) May 5, 2021

And the idea that Tesla supporters are a cult is also another tactic used by these groups to devalue and discredit those of us who support Tesla and Elon Musk. You don’t have to like Elon or Tesla, but killing those of us who do makes you a criminal and a horrible person. It’s your right not to like us, but not your right to take our lives. Having been at the other end of a gun before, and having to fight for my life many years ago, it’s not fun. It’s a horrifying experience having a gun put to your head and being told, “do this or I will kill you.”

Anyone who has ever been held at gunpoint before or has lost loved ones to gun violence would know that joking about shooting people in the head isn’t funny. It’s sick. Tim Dillon needs psychological help, and if he owns a gun, needs to have that weapon taken away until he can prove that he is of sound mind — this is just my opinion, of course.

“Toxic Tesla Fans” vs. Nutjobs Who Joke About Killing People

First, I want to point out that every group of humans — whether it’s religious, racial, political, fan-based, or other — will have people who are toxic, people who are kind, and people who are assholes. It’s human nature. To single out people who own a Tesla and determine that they no longer have the right to live because of what you saw on the news is not just toxic, but plain evil. And so is joking about it.

Tesla owners, for the most part, are passionate about their cars and other things they believe in. These ideas may seem silly to people who don’t own one, or even to some people who do own one — but everyone has their reasons for supporting what they support. Also, let’s just acknowledge the obvious that is almost always ignored: when a brand has tens of millions of fans (or hundreds of millions), it’s inevitable that there will be all kinds of fans. Lumping them all together because of one or two, or even because of hundreds (a tiny percentage of the overall fanbase), is stereotyping and is illogical. It can also be harmful.

Now, I’m for our second-amendment rights. I’m not calling for someone’s rights to be stripped away. However, you do not have the right to encourage mass murders and I am calling for accountability. Tim Dillon needs to be held accountable for his words. Joking about killing people surely goes beyond whatever wrongs Dillon feels have been done to him by evangelical Tesla owners.

I want to end this on a note of comparison for perception. If a Muslim woman was to go on the stage and joke about killing Christians because of something they said was in the Bible, many people would be offended. But we have a somewhat popular “comedian” joking about killing Tesla owners and there has been almost no response. If you look at the comments under the video, you’ll find many comments bashing Tesla owners and saying that this was hilarious.

My opinion is that you can’t be angry at religious extremists talking about taking lives while comedians are doing the same thing. One could be serious and one could be a sick joke — but both are wrong and should be treated as such equally.