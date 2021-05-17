Call For Editorial Interns At CleanTechnica

CleanTechnica is looking for editorial interns! Get experience writing, researching, and promoting cleantech for one of the world’s largest sustainability-focused news sites; connect with great companies at the leading edge of renewable energy and electric vehicles; and join a team of globally recognized fanatics in the cleantech revolution!
We’re seeking a few enthusiastic interns to join the editorial team. These interns will cover some (or all) of the following topics on a regular basis:
- Autonomous vehicles
- Machine learning
- Battery mining
- Battery production capacity globally
- Solar energy trends
- Wind energy trends
This position requires roughly 10–15 hours a week, and it is an unpaid internship.
Responsibilities:
- Research and write articles to be published on CleanTechnica on the topics listed above.
- Potentially contribute to a deep-dive report or analysis.
- Public relations assistance for and promotion of CleanTechnica reports.
- Other miscellaneous assistance to the editorial team.
Intern benefits:
- Work under the direction of CleanTechnica’s CEO, Zachary Shahan.
- Gain credible, valuable writing and research experience in the cleantech field.
- Increase knowledge and analysis of important and up-and-coming topics in the industry.
- Build writing portfolio.
An ideal candidate has the following qualifications:
- Excited about cleantech, clean energy, and other topics covered on CleanTechnica.
- Extremely reliable.
- Self-starter; needs little direction once given an assignment.
- Excellent attention to detail and highly analytical.
- Some writing experience; excellent spelling/grammar.
- A huge plus: a background in cleantech and/or previous work/school experience in a related field
If you are passionate about the cleantech revolution and LOVE to research and write about some or all of the topics listed above, please email accounts@cleantechnica.com with your resume, a brief blurb explaining why you’d like to write for CleanTechnica, and a writing sample. We look forward to hearing from you!