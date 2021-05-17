Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

CleanTechnica

Call For Editorial Interns At CleanTechnica

Published

CleanTechnica is looking for editorial interns! Get experience writing, researching, and promoting cleantech for one of the world’s largest sustainability-focused news sites; connect with great companies at the leading edge of renewable energy and electric vehicles; and join a team of globally recognized fanatics in the cleantech revolution!

We’re seeking a few enthusiastic interns to join the editorial team. These interns will cover some (or all) of the following topics on a regular basis: 

  • Autonomous vehicles
  • Machine learning
  • Battery mining
  • Battery production capacity globally
  • Solar energy trends
  • Wind energy trends

This position requires roughly 10–15 hours a week, and it is an unpaid internship.

Responsibilities: 

  • Research and write articles to be published on CleanTechnica on the topics listed above.
  • Potentially contribute to a deep-dive report or analysis.
  • Public relations assistance for and promotion of CleanTechnica reports.
  • Other miscellaneous assistance to the editorial team.

Intern benefits:

  • Work under the direction of CleanTechnica’s CEO, Zachary Shahan.
  • Gain credible, valuable writing and research experience in the cleantech field.
  • Increase knowledge and analysis of important and up-and-coming topics in the industry.
  • Build writing portfolio.

An ideal candidate has the following qualifications:  

  • Excited about cleantech, clean energy, and other topics covered on CleanTechnica.
  • Extremely reliable.
  • Self-starter; needs little direction once given an assignment.
  • Excellent attention to detail and highly analytical.
  • Some writing experience; excellent spelling/grammar.
  • A huge plus: a background in cleantech and/or previous work/school experience in a related field 

If you are passionate about the cleantech revolution and LOVE to research and write about some or all of the topics listed above, please email accounts@cleantechnica.com with your resume, a brief blurb explaining why you’d like to write for CleanTechnica, and a writing sample. We look forward to hearing from you! 

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:
Written By

California native and long-time San Francisco resident, Danielle is passionate about all things sustainable. She loves hiking, backpacking, cycling, plant-based cooking, and traveling just about anywhere, near and far. With a background in project management, writing/editing, and communication, Danielle joined the CleanTechnica staff in 2020. She is thrilled to be part of this committed, enthusiastic team with a critical mission to foster the clean tech revolution.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.