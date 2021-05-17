Call For Editorial Interns At CleanTechnica

CleanTechnica is looking for editorial interns! Get experience writing, researching, and promoting cleantech for one of the world’s largest sustainability-focused news sites; connect with great companies at the leading edge of renewable energy and electric vehicles; and join a team of globally recognized fanatics in the cleantech revolution!

We’re seeking a few enthusiastic interns to join the editorial team. These interns will cover some (or all) of the following topics on a regular basis:

Autonomous vehicles

Machine learning

Battery mining

Battery production capacity globally

Solar energy trends

Wind energy trends

This position requires roughly 10–15 hours a week, and it is an unpaid internship.

Responsibilities:

Research and write articles to be published on CleanTechnica on the topics listed above.

Potentially contribute to a deep-dive report or analysis.

Public relations assistance for and promotion of CleanTechnica reports.

Other miscellaneous assistance to the editorial team.

Intern benefits:

Work under the direction of CleanTechnica’s CEO, Zachary Shahan.

Gain credible, valuable writing and research experience in the cleantech field.

Increase knowledge and analysis of important and up-and-coming topics in the industry.

Build writing portfolio.

An ideal candidate has the following qualifications:

Excited about cleantech, clean energy, and other topics covered on CleanTechnica.

Extremely reliable.

Self-starter; needs little direction once given an assignment.

Excellent attention to detail and highly analytical.

Some writing experience; excellent spelling/grammar.

A huge plus: a background in cleantech and/or previous work/school experience in a related field

If you are passionate about the cleantech revolution and LOVE to research and write about some or all of the topics listed above, please email accounts@cleantechnica.com with your resume, a brief blurb explaining why you’d like to write for CleanTechnica, and a writing sample. We look forward to hearing from you!