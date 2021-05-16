Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Tesla Cybertruck in NYC on May 8th, 2021. Image Credit: Mira Shahan, Brendan Miles, CleanTechnica

Cars

Workers At Tesla Giga Texas Get Up Close & Personal With The Tesla Cybertruck

Published

A new video of the Tesla Cybertruck at Giga Texas has found its way to TikTok and Twitter user Marc Benton, who shared the video on Twitter. In the video, construction workers get up close and personal with the Cybertruck.

It seems that after its adventure in New York City, the Tesla Cybertuck returned to Texas to get down and dirty. Twitter user Mr. Grey shared this photo of the Cybertruck and I think I like it looking a bit messy. The dirt on the front gives it that rugged work truck feel instead of its usual real-life CGI or Cyperpunk 77 vibes.

Mark Larsen pointed out something that those of us here in the buggy South would often worry about — bugs. He mused as to what the front end would look like when bugs are swarming thick at sunset. That image popped into my head as well, since here in Louisiana we are bug central with an added mix of humidity.

Trevor from Tesla Owners Online had a solution and I definitely took notes.

He suggested WD-40 and noted that he used it on his airplane cowling and that it works. He doesn’t use it on his Tesla due to the matte PPF and ceramic on the vehicle. The Cybertruck will have a stainless steel exoskeleton. When I get mine, I will probably just leave it as is even though I do like purple a lot.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

A City Planning Model In Shanghai Reveals Land Reserved For Tesla Giga Shanghai

Kelvin Yang has shared a photo on Twitter that may be of particular interest to Tesla/EV followers. He noted that Shanghai’s city planning office...

1 hour ago
Tesla Model 3 Mr. Me and Colin Road Trip Tesla Model 3 Mr. Me and Colin Road Trip

Autonomous Vehicles

The Adventures Of Mr. Me & His Noble Steed Colin — A Firm CrossClimate Tread To An Elusive Point D

The following is part fact (Michelin CrossClimate+ data) and part fiction (feature request hint to Tesla), and just my way of getting boring information...

1 day ago

Autonomous Vehicles

Video: Tesla Cam Witnesses A Police Pursuit Takedown

YouTuber “Wham Baam Teslacam” has shared one Tesla owner’s incredible footage of something that’s usually seen in the movies — an insane police pursuit...

2 days ago

Cars

Texas Wants To Charge Tesla & Other EV Owners ~$400 In Annual Fees For Owning An EV

Recently, Texas took a pretty harsh stance against owners of electric vehicles by proposing Senate Bill 1728, which would punish EV owners for simply...

3 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.