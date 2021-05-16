Workers At Tesla Giga Texas Get Up Close & Personal With The Tesla Cybertruck

A new video of the Tesla Cybertruck at Giga Texas has found its way to TikTok and Twitter user Marc Benton, who shared the video on Twitter. In the video, construction workers get up close and personal with the Cybertruck.

I wish I was a worker at Giga Austin about right now.pic.twitter.com/Bcn9GzHMFD — Marc Benton (@marc_benton) May 15, 2021

It seems that after its adventure in New York City, the Tesla Cybertuck returned to Texas to get down and dirty. Twitter user Mr. Grey shared this photo of the Cybertruck and I think I like it looking a bit messy. The dirt on the front gives it that rugged work truck feel instead of its usual real-life CGI or Cyperpunk 77 vibes.

Mark Larsen pointed out something that those of us here in the buggy South would often worry about — bugs. He mused as to what the front end would look like when bugs are swarming thick at sunset. That image popped into my head as well, since here in Louisiana we are bug central with an added mix of humidity.

Trevor from Tesla Owners Online had a solution and I definitely took notes.

Protip: use WD-40 on the front after you wash. Bugs won’t stick 👍🏼 — ⚡️Tesla Owners Online (@Model3Owners) May 15, 2021

He suggested WD-40 and noted that he used it on his airplane cowling and that it works. He doesn’t use it on his Tesla due to the matte PPF and ceramic on the vehicle. The Cybertruck will have a stainless steel exoskeleton. When I get mine, I will probably just leave it as is even though I do like purple a lot.

Can be wrapped in any color! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2019