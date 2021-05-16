Connect with us

Image courtesy of Tesla.

A City Planning Model In Shanghai Reveals Land Reserved For Tesla Giga Shanghai

Kelvin Yang has shared a photo on Twitter that may be of particular interest to Tesla/EV followers. He noted that Shanghai’s city planning office has a city model that reveals land that is reserved for Tesla Giga Shanghai. He also shared an article with more info.

The article, published by 36Kr, noted that there is longer-term planning going on at Giga Shanghai. Around 2 kilometers south of Tesla’s factory on Zhengija Road is a 460,000 square meter piece of factory land that is reserved for Tesla in Lingang.

It also pointed out that the official website of the Shanghai Land Market shows that the land has been successful. Zhao Zhendgong, the investment manager of the Investment Management Department of Lingang Industrial Zone Economic Development Co., Ltd., believes that although there’s been a flow mark, land is a scarce resource. “The Tesla team should not let it go easily,” he said.

For now, there is still a deserted open grassland. Workers who laid the river piles on the site said that a future factory is planned, according to Future Auto Daily. The workers noted that they weren’t sure what company would build the factory. “Now the laying of river piles has just begun, and the muck truck and bulldozer have just started work. It will take eight or nine months before the plant starts.”

Following this part of the article is the photo shared by Kelvin Yang on Twitter with the caption, “Lingang partial land plan.” The article also noted that Tesla Giga Shanghai is the largest factory in Lingang and that its suppliers have also set up in Lingang. By the end of September 2020, Xinquan Co., Jinyaunsheng, and 11 others landed in the area to cover supporting products such as body, chassis, sensors, and electronic components.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 employees in Shanghai, courtesy Tesla.

Future Auto Daily noted that in 2020 more than 10 Tesla-based suppliers would settle in the Lingang New Area, which would enable Tesla to gather its required parts in half an hour. An unnamed source told Future Auto Daily that, “As long as the quality permits, Tesla’s localization rate can continue to increase, which will also bring more innovation opportunities to domestic companies.” Lingang has a planned target for new energy vehicle production capacity of 1 million units per year. This includes both vehicles coming from Tesla’s gigafactory and Zhiji vehicles produced at SAIC’s factory.

The same source described Lingang as a blank canvas. “Lingang is like a blank piece of paper. In the next 5 years, it will take the road of other auto cities for 10 or even 20 years,” noting that Lingang is betting on electrification in the face of a wave of new energy vehicles. You can read the full article here.

What Does This Mean For Tesla?

Honestly, I am not sure. What we do know is that there is factory land reserved for Tesla to use in a city where this type of land is pretty hard to come by. Whether or not Tesla plans to use it, or when it would use it, or what it would use it for, isn’t 100% certain.

Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

