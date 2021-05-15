Connect with us

challenge of climate change
Image courtesy of NASA

Hot News: ExxonMobil Worked To Shift Climate Blame To Individual Consumers

ExxonMobil used tobacco industry messaging strategies to shift responsibility for climate change away from itself and onto consumers, despite its knowledge of the harms caused by its product, a new study from Harvard researchers found. Using computer learning to analyze 40 years of ExxonMobil climate materials, researchers found a “quantitative discrepancy” between the company’s internal documents, which reflected the science, and external communications, which shifted blame for climate change onto individual consumers.

Sources: TIMEVoxInsideClimate NewsAxiosE&E

For more, read the Denier Roundup here.

Originally published by Nexus Media.

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

