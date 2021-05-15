Connect with us

10 European Countries: Volkswagen ID.4 & ID.3 Top EV Sales List In April, Tesla Model 3 & VW ID.4 In January–April

Published

April sales figures are in for electric vehicle models in 10 European countries — Norway, the Netherlands, Spain, France, Germany, Switzerland, Finland, Ireland, Sweden, Denmark. The site EU-EVs.com have pulled the figures together, and I’ve created some charts of the April and January–April figures for this article.

The biggest news in April was that the Volkswagen ID.4 and Volkswagen ID.3 were far and away #1 and #2 in those 10 European countries (combined sales). We’ll have a full European EV sales report at the end of the month that will show how well that trend held up across the continent, but considering that big players like Germany, the Netherlands, France, Spain, and Norway now have their numbers in, I think you could put money on the ID.4 and ID.3 holding those spots.

Of course, April is the first month of the second quarter, and the first month of the quarter is always Tesla’s worst (cars are mostly in transit). Looking at the full first 4 months of the year, the Tesla Model 3 is still comfortably holding onto its #1 position, and the ID.4 hasn’t yet caught up to the ID.3 — or even the Renault ZOE (#3), Hyundai Kona EV (#4), or Volkswagen e-Up (#5). Though, considering the April numbers, we could expect the ID.4 to climb at least a couple of spots in May, and maybe all the way to #2 or #3. We’ll see.

One more note: the Skoda Enyaq was #8 on the April sales chart, but not on the January–April chart due to being a later arrival/new model. Also, I find it humorous that the Renault ZOE holds the #3 spot in both charts — and, remember, the ZOE led these charts for years and years. Its sales are not shrinking — they’re growing. It’s just that the market is more mature now and there are more competitive high-volume, mass-market electric models now on the market.

Of course, it’s a bit of a shocker to see the rather ancient Volkswagen e-up! so high on the list, and that seems like it bodes well for a potential Volkswagen ID.2, whenever that might arrive.

Do any other key points jump out at you?

If you look at BEV sales by brand, though, things get extra interesting. Volkswagen is clearly dominant in both April and January through April. For the first 4 months, Tesla comes in a distant #2, followed closely by Renault and then Peugeot.

It will be interesting to see how these brand rankings evolve over the rest of the year and in following years.

In this article:
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

