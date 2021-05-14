Vestas V150 Wind Turbines Surpass Major Milestone — 5 Gigawatts in Orders

Vestas, which designs, manufactures installs, and services onshore and offshore wind turbines worldwide, scored a huge win in Brazil recently. The company won a 212 megawatt (MW) order. That may not sound like much, but the news is that it led to Vestas surpassing 5 gigawatts (GW) in total order intakes of its V150-4.2 MW turbines.

Vestas signed a new agreement with Omega Energia for the 212 MW Assuruá 4 project, which is located in the cities of Gentio do Ouro and Xique-Xique in Bahia. Included in the order are 47 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines that will be delivered in 4.5 MW Power Optimized Mode along with a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract. This will optimize the energy production for the lifetime of the project.

Th 5 GW milestone for the V150 wind turbines (4.2 MW standard rating, 4.5 MW Power Optimized Modes). The milestone has been reached a year and a half after the turbine variant started being produced in Brazil. The turbines are locally produced under Brazilian Development Bank FINAME rules. This leads to job creation and the expansion of Brazil’s wind energy industry while also supporting the government’s initiative to promote renewables and a more sustainable energy mix.

Vestas launched the V150-4.2 MW wind turbine in 2017, and since then has secured a global order intake of over 14 GW. This makes it one of the most successful wind turbine variants in the industry. Eduardo Ricotta, President of Vestas Latin America, shared his thoughts. “Omega is a leading player in the Brazilian market, and we are certain that the reliability and competitiveness of the V150-4.2 MW turbine combined with the 10-year service agreement, will provide our partner long-term certainty for their first greenfield project in Bahia,” he said. “We are really proud to achieve this 5 GW milestone, consolidating V150-4.2 MW as the best-selling turbine model ever in Brazil. This underlines the turbine’s excellent fit with Brazil’s wind conditions and its unparalleled levelized cost of energy.”

Rogério Zampronha, CEO of Omega Desenvolvimento, also made a statement. “Omega has been implementing excellent renewable energy projects for the past 12 years, with a special focus on wind energy. Our projects have been listed as some of the best in Brazil, month after month. The implementation of Assuruá 4 project, in Bahia, will maintain this tradition, now counting on the reliability of Vestas as our turbine supplier. This alliance will bring renewable energy to consumers at very competitive costs while bringing economic and social development to the countryside of Bahia.”

Vestas expects to start delivering the turbines during the second half of 2022 with commissioning scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.

Featured image courtesy of Vestas