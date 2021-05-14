Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Smoke over California Aug 2020
Smoke over California. Image Credit: NASA

Climate Change

US West Likely To Have Tough 2021 Due To Drought

Published

Federal officials expect climate-fueled heat and drought to drive a Western fire season at least as bad as last year, if not worse.

“Starting in the Southwest and moving throughout the Western part of the United States, we’re seeing a higher level of risk, and an earlier level of risk, than we’ve seen in the recent past,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told reporters Thursday.

Climate change is making droughts more likely to occur, and more severe when they do, and thus makes wildfires more extreme as forests and other fuel sources are turned into proverbial tinderboxes.

This year is nearly certain to be one of the 10 hottest years on record, and drought in the West has become so extreme that hatcheries in Northern California are trucking salmon to the ocean instead of releasing them into dangerously-low and -warm rivers.

“We must confront the reality that a changing climate is fueling these fire disasters,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland told reporters.

Fire risk: E&E $, AP; Heat: E&E $; Salmon: ReutersSan Francisco Chronicle; All: The Conversation; Climate Signals background: DroughtWildfires

Originally published by Nexus Media.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Fossil Fuels

Congress’s Chance to Protect Our Coasts

Courtesy of NRDC. By Valerie Cleland, Lauren Kubiak Congress holds hearings this week on offshore drilling in both the House and the Senate. Offshore oil and...

21 hours ago

Bicycles

New Study: E-Bike Subsidies A Top Climate Investment For California

A new study has revealed that subsidies for electric bikes are more cost-effective than electric vehicle incentives when it comes to reducing greenhouse gas...

2 days ago

Climate Change

California Governor Gavin Newsom Expands Drought Declaration to 41 Counties

California Governor Gavin Newsom expanded an emergency drought declaration from two to 41 of the state’s 58 counties on Monday. Of California’s nearly 40...

3 days ago

Air Quality

California Targets “Diesel Death Zones” With New Rule

Southern California air quality regulators approved a rule on Friday to cut down on air pollution related to the approximately 3,000 logistics warehouses that...

4 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.