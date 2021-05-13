Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Google Maps

Climate Change

Line 5 Pipeline Continues Operation, Violating Michigan Order

Published

Enbridge continued operating its Line 5 oil pipeline through the environmentally ultra-sensitive Straits of Mackinac, defying an order by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to shut down the pipeline. The Canadian pipeline company’s defiance of the order is a dramatic development in a long-running showdown between it and Michigan. Enbridge, which is also seeking to build the controversial Line 3 pipeline in Minnesota, said it would halt operations if a court told it to do so. Whitmer’s office said the continued operation of the pipeline constitutes “intentional trespass” and that the state of Michigan will seize all profits Enbridge makes from operating the pipeline after the May 12 deadline.

Earlier this week, Bay Mills Indian Community tribal council voted to banish Enbridge’s Line 5 pipelines from the reservation, citing the Treaty of 1836, which they say guarantees them the permanent right to hunt and fish in the territory.

The Line 5 pipeline (actually two pipelines, both 20 inches in diameter and nearly 20 years beyond their intended 50-year lifespan) moves about 23 million gallons of crude oil per day from western Canada to refineries in the U.S. and Ontario and lays beneath a major shipping lane where it is vulnerable to anchor strikes that could devastate the entire Great Lakes system. In addition to the environmental risks posed by the Line 5 pipeline, Whitmer’s office said the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline “shows the danger of relying on a single energy supply” and emphasized expanding the state’s renewable energy resources.

Sources: Detroit Free Press, Earther, AP, Michigan Live, Detroit News, The Guardian, WXYZ, OilPrice, UP Matters, 9and10 News; Political and international implications: New York Times $, E&E $; Bay Mills banishment: Indian Country Today; Canadian press: The Globe and Mail, CBC, CTV News

Originally published by Nexus Media.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Clean Power

Suncor & ATCO’s New Hydrogen Project Is More Fossil Fuel Hydrogen Hype

Two major players in Alberta’s oil and gas industry announced a new hydrogen project recently. There was much rejoicing from people who think it’s...

3 hours ago

Cars

Electric Vehicle Direct Sales vs. Auto Dealer Protectionism — Podcast with James Chen of Rivian (& Formerly Tesla)

This is the second part of a two-part CleanTech Talk interview with Vice President of Public Policy at Rivian James Chen. A video recording of...

4 days ago

Cars

Minnesota To Become 1st Midwest Clean Cars State

Originally published on the NRDC Expert Blog. By Simon Mui The proposal to adopt a Clean Cars Minnesota program was given a greenlight today. An...

6 days ago

Clean Power

Small Modular Nuclear Reactors Are Mostly Bad Policy

People asserting that SMRs are the primary or only answer to energy generation either don't know what they are talking about, are actively dissembling...

May 3, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.