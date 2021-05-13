Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image by Colonial Pipeline Company, via BBC

Fossil Fuels

“An 8th-Grader Could Have Hacked” The Koch-Owned Colonial Pipeline

Published

Colonial pipeline operators began restarting operations Wednesday evening but said it would take “several days” for the supply chain to return and warned some markets could continue experiencing “service interruptions.” The mass panic caused by gasoline shortages and spiking prices across the East Coast — nearly 7 in 10 gas stations in North Carolina, and about half in Virginia and South Carolina, were out of gas Wednesday evening, according to GasBuddy — highlighted the vulnerability of aging U.S. energy infrastructure unable to handle 21st-century threats, even those known about far in advance.

Founded as a joint venture by nine oil companies 59 years ago, Koch Industries currently owns the largest stake in the company.

An outside audit of the Colonial Pipeline’s cyberattack defenses, delivered to the company more than three years ago, described “atrocious” information management practices and “a patchwork of poorly connected and secured systems,” its author told the AP. “We found glaring deficiencies and big problems,” said Robert F. Smallwood, whose firm prepared an 89-page report after a six-month audit. “I mean, an eighth-grader could have hacked into that system.” Colonial Pipeline operators have been seeking to hire a cybersecurity manager for more than a month, with 32 applicants on LinkedIn.

Restart: PoliticoWashington Post $, CNBCReutersNPRNew York Times $, NBCWall Street Journal $, Axios; Gas prices: AxiosThe Guardian; Koch ownership: CNN; Cybersecurity failure: APNew York Times $, Utility Dive; Job Opening: ReutersAl Jazeera

Originally published by Nexus Media.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Fossil Fuels

Gas Stations Dry As Pipeline Shutdown Drives Panic, Chaos

Long lines of drivers waited at gas stations across the South yesterday — except for the stations that had already run out of gas...

22 hours ago

Fossil Fuels

Colonial Pipeline Shut Down By Ransomware Attack

The largest U.S. fuel pipeline remains shut down following a massive ransomware cyberattack on Friday. The Colonial Pipeline, described by one analysis as “the...

3 days ago
Stop The Money Pipeline Stop The Money Pipeline

Fossil Fuels

The Problem With Pipelines — Damned If We Do & Damned If We Don’t

The governor of Michigan has ordered Enbridge to shut down its Line 5 pipeline. The deadline is fast approaching.

May 3, 2021

Clean Power

NREL Joins Industry in Leading Cybersecurity Threat Evaluation for the U.S. Wind Fleet

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and six leading industry organizations have joined forces in developing a national Wind Cybersecurity Consortium. The goal of...

April 30, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.