Norwegian Prime Minister to Open Global Carbon Capture Summit

Erna Solberg, the Prime Minister of Norway, will open the 11th Trondheim CCS Conference (TCCS-11) set to take place June 22–23, 2021. The international conference on carbon capture, transport, utilization, and storage technologies (CCS) presents the latest scientific research to a diverse audience representing industry, policymakers, academia, and students.

Eyes of the world on Norway

Solberg made headlines around the world last year by announcing government funding for Longship, Norway’s full-scale implementation of CCS technologies in the North Sea. Longship will see CO 2 emissions captured from a cement plant in Norway, transported out to sea and then permanently stored in a rock formation deep under the seabed.

The eyes of the scientific world are on Norway following the announcement of Longship, with leading industry figures and scientists eager to learn from Norway’s experience so far. At the launch event, Solberg said that “for Longship to be a successful climate project for the future, other countries also have to start using this technology.”

International focus

As such, TCCS-11 will take a more international focus than ever before. The online format will gather a record number of attendees from more countries than ever before to hear from world-leading keynote speakers and presentations of the latest breaking R&D from universities, research institutes and industry.

“We are delighted to welcome the prime minister to share her thoughts on CCS and the role it will play in the world’s climate solutions. Government support for CCS technologies is essential to continue the momentum within CCS research, improving technical solutions and lowering cost,” says Nils Røkke, chair of TCCS-11.

Industry meets science

Industry attendance at a scientific conference will help pave the road forward, says Røkke: “Sustainable business models are needed to drive commercial implementation of CCS. Both industry and science must come together to develop more projects beyond Longship.”

About TCCS-11

TCCS-11 is organized and hosted by SINTEF, NTNU and the Norwegian CCS Research Centre (NCCS), which aims to fast-track CCS by working closely with industry on research that addresses major barriers to make CCS happen in Norway, Europe, and the world. NCCS is an FME, a Norwegian centre for environmentally friendly energy research, a program that seeks to develop expertise and promote innovation through focus on long-term research in selected areas of environment-friendly energy. In addition to support from the Research Council of Norway, 32 partners participate in NCCS, including universities, research centres and many private companies.

