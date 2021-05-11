Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Drought Conditions Continue in Spring 2021, via NASA Earth Observatory.

Climate Change

California Governor Gavin Newsom Expands Drought Declaration to 41 Counties

Published

California Governor Gavin Newsom expanded an emergency drought declaration from two to 41 of the state’s 58 counties on Monday. Of California’s nearly 40 million people, around 30% now live under a drought emergency that Newsom said is likely to expand.

“We’re staring down at what could be disastrous summer and fall, with the potential of communities running out [of] water, and fires,” said Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Costa, who was with Newsom at the announcement.

Climate change is making droughts more likely to occur, and more severe when they do, and thus makes wildfires more extreme as forests and other fuels sources are turned into proverbial tinder boxes.

“The hots are getting a lot hotter in this state, the dries are getting a lot drier,” Newsom said. “We have a conveyance system, a water system, that was designed for a world that no longer exists.”

Sources: AP, Sacramento Bee, San Francisco Chronicle, LA Times $, CAL Matters, Mercury News, Deadline, Axios, Reuters, The Hill; Climate Signals background: Drought, Wildfires.

Originally published by Nexus Media.

Featured image: Drought Conditions Continue in Spring 2021, via NASA Earth Observatory.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Air Quality

California Targets “Diesel Death Zones” With New Rule

Southern California air quality regulators approved a rule on Friday to cut down on air pollution related to the approximately 3,000 logistics warehouses that...

1 day ago
offshore wind USA green jobs offshore wind USA green jobs

Clean Power

USA Falling Way, Way, Way Behind In Floating Offshore Wind Race

Global floating offshore wind race heats up as South Korea hatches plans to beat the US to the punch with world's largest array.

2 days ago

Climate Change

China’s Current Emissions Overtake OECD Nations

China now emits more greenhouse gas pollution than the 37 member nations of the OECD combined, a new report from the Rhodium Group says. China’s climate...

2 days ago

Clean Power

6 Innovative Funding Methods to Achieve Climate Action & Equity in US Cities

Originally published on RMI.org. By Alexander Dane & Alisa Petersen US city budgets are tighter than ever due to COVID-19. The American Rescue Plan Act, recently...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.