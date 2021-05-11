Bloomberg & Reuters FUD Masters Bring Tesla Stock Down

When will the FUD masters from Bloomberg and Reuters learn to never compare Tesla sales numbers from the first month of a quarter to the sales numbers from the last month of a quarter?

The first month of the quarter is the replenish and transport month for Tesla. There’s a low number of deliveries (sales) since a large portion of produced vehicles are on ships, trailers, and replenishing stocks at points of sales. The last month of the quarter is the month when most of the vehicles produced in the quarter are delivered (“sold”).

With a statement that the Tesla’s China sales are 27% down from the previous month, it seems the FUD masters have created a little panic in the market — and just misinformed people again. They combine the normal first-month-of-quarter dip with some minor China-related stumbles. Previous article by less prejudiced publications reported that the influence on demand would be negligible for a few days, and then disappear after the topic was out of the news.

Having only a 27% drop from March to April is actually excellent news for Tesla sales.

But “Tesla is doing Great in China” is not a headline to run with for these publications. Why do they get a kick out of tricking investors into doing the wrong thing by spreading nonsense? Or do they really not know better? In that case, though, their boss should have a word with them. Perhaps reviewing horror shows on television is better suited to their temperaments.