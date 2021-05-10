Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image: Colonial Pipeline Company, via BBC

Fossil Fuels

Colonial Pipeline Shut Down By Ransomware Attack

Published

The largest U.S. fuel pipeline remains shut down following a massive ransomware cyberattack on Friday. The Colonial Pipeline, described by one analysis as “the jugular of the U.S. pipeline system,” carries gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel from Texas to New Jersey and supplies fuel to much of the Southeast.

The attack and shutdown underscore the vulnerability of pipelines to cyberattacks. The Russian criminal group DarkSide is reportedly behind the attack. Operators of the Colonial Pipeline said they are in the process of bringing the system back online, but there was no indication of when that would happen from either company officials or outside experts.

Sustained outages could have significant impacts on fuel supplies along the East Coast. The Department of Transportation declared a state of emergency for 17 states plus DC on Sunday to help ease fuel shortages.

Attack and shutdown: New York Times $, Washington Post $, APNBCCNNThe Verge, Politico, Axios, Earther, Bloomberg $, CBS; Outage duration scenarios: CNBC; Market response: ReutersNPR; Administration response: Axios, Bloomberg $, BBC.

Originally published by Nexus Media.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

Texas Bill SB 1728 Will Punish Tesla & EV Owners Unfairly In The Name Of “Fairness”

Proposed Texas Senate Bill 1728 (SB 1728) will make Tesla and EV owners pay an additional $200 EV tax if passed. The claim is...

May 2, 2021

Clean Power

NREL Joins Industry in Leading Cybersecurity Threat Evaluation for the U.S. Wind Fleet

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and six leading industry organizations have joined forces in developing a national Wind Cybersecurity Consortium. The goal of...

April 30, 2021

Clean Power

A Historically Black Community Will Be Home To Largest Urban Solar Farm In U.S. (Built On Former Landfill)

The transformation of a landfill in Houston into the largest urban solar farm in the United States will be a testament to the power...

April 27, 2021

Clean Power

⅓ Of New US Utility-Scale Solar In Next 2 Years Will Be In Texas

California is the king of solar in the United States. As of 2020, California had nearly 3 times as much solar power installed as...

April 25, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.