Elon Musk on Saturday Night Live (Videos)

Originally posted on EVANNEX.

If you didn’t catch it, check out highlights from Elon Musk’s appearance on “Saturday Night Live” last night!

He joined his mom, Maye Musk, onstage to give some Mother’s Day love during the monologue. He also made news admitting he’s on the spectrum and has Asperger’s Syndrome. That hasn’t stopped him from changing the world — SpaceX actually launched and landed a rocket right after the SNL episode!

In any event, check out Elon having a few laughs while poking some fun at himself. …

Elon on “Dogecoin”

Elon Has Fun with “Boring Company”

Elon Takes SpaceX to Mars

Elon is a Video Game Villain

Dr. Elon Breaks It to Gen Z

Written By

Matt is all about Tesla. He’s a TSLA investor, and he loves driving the family's Model 3, Model S, and Model X company cars. As co-founder of EVANNEX, a family business specializing in aftermarket Tesla accessories, he’s served as a contributor/editor of Electric Vehicle University (EVU) and the Owning Model S and Getting Ready for Model 3 books. He writes daily about Tesla and you can follow his work on the EVANNEX blog.

