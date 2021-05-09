1st Monkey Selfie on a TeslaCam

Tesla owner Sam Alburquerque and his wife went on a fun adventure recently and a cute little monkey got curious about the cameras on their Tesla.

The trip to Longleat Safari Park was taken in a Tesla Model 3, which took amazing videos of the adventure. Sam’s wife, Karina, narrated the video below.

The trip from London to Warminster where the park is located took around 2 hours. Karina noted there were monkeys all over their Model 3. “It was really fun to watch these monkeys climb over everyone’s cars and how Tesla managed to capture these fun moments for us through its side and rear cameras.”

She also mentioned that Longleat Safari management takes good care of the place while making sure the visitors enjoyed their time. “After your safari drive, you can park your car and enter the park to visit these cute little ones,” she said as she panned the camera over the koala habitat. The video also explores the grounds & gardens and shares video footage of wolves, large cats, flamingos, and more.

More Cute Animals Caught On TeslaCam

Wam Baam Teslacam is an interesting EV channel that often shares clips sent in from Tesla owners. In this video, the channel shares the top three best animal-related Teslacam and Sentry Mode videos of 2020. I thought it would be a fun addition to this article.

Video A

Daniel Barker parked his Model 3 at work, and when he returned to his car, he had several Sentry Mode events to explore. There was more than one culprit — several kittens decided to explore Daniel’s Tesla. The video noted that there was a litter of kittens born near his workplace and they were pretty comfortable with Daniel’s Model 3.

The best part of this video is the mugshot of one of the kitties. This gave me those vibes when you just wake up and there’s a cat in your face. Every cat owner knows what I’m talking about here.

Video B

Paul Saunders was driving his Model 3 through the bushes when he saw a beautiful red-tailed hawk fly directly in front of him. This isn’t Paul’s first encounter with the hawk, though. His first encounter was while he was enjoying the seat heater in the Tesla.

In the second clip, he raced the red-tailed hawk (and won). “Next time, it’ll wait and challenge a Chevy Camaro,” the narrator of the video said.

Video C

Kevin was driving his Model 3 when he witnessed someone walking their pig. He wondered what would happen with the teacup pig when it grows up.

Header photo by Sam Alburqurque, used with permission.