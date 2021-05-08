Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Photo of the ExxonMobil refinery behind the I-10 bridge in Baton Rouge, by Johnna Crider.

Air Quality

Oil, Gas, & Chemical Companies Don’t Want Louisiana Residents To Know What’s In The Air

Published

A Louisiana state committee has rejected a bill that would have required 473 plants to install real-time air monitoring systems and pay for it. The bill was sponsored by Sen. Cleo Fields (D-Baton Rouge) and it was inspired by conversations with his constituents after last year’s fire at the ExxonMobile refinery — the explosion that woke me up at 5:00 am one morning.

Nola.com noted that thousands of pounds of carcinogenic chemicals were released that day, but state officials say the concentrations weren’t high enough to harm the public. “At the end of the day, the people have a right to know what’s in the air, and I think we should benefit from the technology that’s available,” Fields said. I agree. However, the plants and some Louisiana Republican senators don’t.

On the day prior to the committee hearing, the Department of Environmental Quality priced the bill at $3.6 million and stated that it would need to hire 48 more employees to process the data sent by the plants. For now, it has 7 staffers that look at the data provided by 42 state-managed monitors. Teresa Delafosse, the agency’s financial services administrator, told Nola.com, “We do believe that our estimate of staff is reasonable.” She added, “I know it sounds like a lot, but we don’t have the capacity to review all of this data now. It’s incredibly voluminous.”

What Killed The Bill

The bill was heavily opposed by oil, gas, and chemical industry advocates. Even attempts to narrow the bill to reduce costs to the state were blocked. Robert Schromm, the Louisiana Chemical Association’s manager of governmental affairs, told the Environmental Quality Committee that the bill was unnecessary.

“We already feel like air monitoring systems are adequate,”  he said. “It’s unnecessary. The system in place works.”

Nola.com broke down how the committee voted on the bill.

  • Against — Sens. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell; Eddie Lambert, R-Gonzales; Bob Hensgens, R-Abbeville
  • For — Sens. Karen Carter Peterson, D-New Orleans; Ed Price, D-Gonzales; Patrick Connick, R-Marrero
  • Absent — Sens. J. Rogers Pope, R-Denham Springs; Stewart Cathey Jr., R-Monroe.

There’s another bill that is focused on creating a public notification system for neighborhoods near plants — fenceline communities. The bill was sponsored by Peterson and it requires companies to notify nearby residents and first responders of emergencies within 30 minutes with a state-managed system. Currently, they have an hour.

“It’s pretty frustrating, I would think, that we are here in 2021 and legislation like this needs to be filed to protect the public and our environment,” Peterson told Nola.com. “If we can get a tornado warning on our cell phone … we can surely be able to get a warning when there’s an explosion at a nearby plant.”

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Clean Power

Green Ammonia Trickling Into Louisiana Like A Boss

Louisiana is poised to lead global green ammonia revolution if all goes according to plan, Mitch or no Mitch.

1 day ago

Air Quality

Uncovering the Deadly Toll of Air Pollution from Buildings

Originally published on RMI.org. By Brady Seals & Leah Louis-Prescott Burning gas, wood, and biomass in buildings now has more negative health effects than burning coal in many...

3 days ago

Fossil Fuels

Louisiana To Develop A $700M Renewable Diesel Plant

Governor Edwards announced plans for a $700 million renewable diesel refinery in Caldwell Parish this past week. He, along with CEO Paul Schubert of...

May 1, 2021

Air Quality

Formosa Still Doesn’t Have Louisiana’s Best Interests At Heart

Formosa Plastics Group is planning to build a $9.4 billion manufacturing complex right in the middle of a Black community here in Louisiana. Although...

April 24, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.